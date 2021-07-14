Kesha stuns in sheer black dress paired with thong bodysuit at movie premiere

Pop singer Kesha turned heads at the premiere for "Pig" in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

The star stunned in a long sheer black dress paired with a black thong bodysuit underneath.

Kesha wore her blonde hair in light waves and used black smoky eyeshadow to complete the look.

Kesha also shared her look on her Instagram account.

"Excuse me, Do you have a gummy bear? #whohasmypig," she captioned the photo.

KESHA V. DR. LUKE: APPEALS COURT UPHOLDS DEFAMATION RULING AGAINST SINGER

The "Die Young" singer previously told Refinery29 she uses "butt masks" to keep her backside looking photo-ready.

"There are these butt masks called Bawdy that I have been using," Kesha told the outlet. "It helps having someone put it on your butt, so that's another perk of being quarantined with my boyfriend. It's one of those things that, at the end of the night, brings me happiness."

KESHA WEARS BIZARRE CRYSTAL MASK REMINISCENENT OF HANNIBAL LECTOR TO MUSICARES CONCERT

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The pop star is no stranger to stepping out in bold looks.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Kesha wore a silver glove with a crystal mask, reminiscent of the mask worn by Anthony Hopkins’ character Hannibal Lecter in the 1991 suspense film "The Silence of the Lambs" to the MusiCares Concert for Recovery back in 2017.