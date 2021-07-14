Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Style
Published

Kesha stuns in sheer black dress paired with thong bodysuit at movie premiere

Kesha wore her blonde hair in light waves and used black smoky eyeshadow to complete the look

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for July 14 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for July 14

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Pop singer Kesha turned heads at the premiere for "Pig" in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

The star stunned in a long sheer black dress paired with a black thong bodysuit underneath. 

Kesha wore her blonde hair in light waves and used black smoky eyeshadow to complete the look.

Kesha attends the Los Angeles premiere of Neon's ‘Pig’ at Nuart Theatre on July 13, 2021 in West Los Angeles, Calif.

Kesha attends the Los Angeles premiere of Neon's ‘Pig’ at Nuart Theatre on July 13, 2021 in West Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo by Kevin Winter via Getty Images)

Kesha also shared her look on her Instagram account. 

"Excuse me, Do you have a gummy bear? #whohasmypig," she captioned the photo.

KESHA V. DR. LUKE: APPEALS COURT UPHOLDS DEFAMATION RULING AGAINST SINGER

The "Die Young" singer previously told Refinery29 she uses "butt masks" to keep her backside looking photo-ready. 

"There are these butt masks called Bawdy that I have been using," Kesha told the outlet. "It helps having someone put it on your butt, so that's another perk of being quarantined with my boyfriend. It's one of those things that, at the end of the night, brings me happiness."

KESHA WEARS BIZARRE CRYSTAL MASK REMINISCENENT OF HANNIBAL LECTOR TO MUSICARES CONCERT

Kesha turned heads in a sheer black dress over a black thong bodysuit.

Kesha turned heads in a sheer black dress over a black thong bodysuit. (Photo by Kevin Winter via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The pop star is no stranger to stepping out in bold looks.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Kesha wore a silver glove with a crystal mask, reminiscent of the mask worn by Anthony Hopkins’ character Hannibal Lecter in the 1991 suspense film "The Silence of the Lambs" to the MusiCares Concert for Recovery back in 2017.

On Our Radar