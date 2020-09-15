Kendall Jenner says she's 'a stoner': 'No one knows that'

Kendall Jenner has a hobby that her fans weren't aware of.

The 24-year-old star and her older sister Kourtney Kardashian joined Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson for an episode of their podcast, "Sibling Rivalry."

The sisters were asked a handful of speedy lighting questions, in which they revealed that Jenner smokes marijuana, a legal pastime in the state of California where she resides.

KENDALL JENNER HEATS UP INSTAGRAM WITH LINGERIE PIC-- AND LEAVES HER SISTERS STUNNED: 'RARE KENDALL CONTENT'

"If there was a stoner [in your family] who would it be?" asked Oliver, 44.

"Kendall," Kardashian, 41, responded according to People magazine, and the young model agreed.

"I am a stoner," Jenner admitted. "No one knows that, so that’s the first time I’ve ever really said anything out there."

KENDALL JENNER RESPONDS TO ACCUSATIONS SHE PHOTOSHOPPED BLACK LIVES MATTER PIC

Jenner didn't offer up any extra details, but she's not the first in the Kardashian-Jenner clan to address their drug use.

In a previous episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," fashion mogul Kim Kardashian revealed that she was on ecstasy during her 2000 wedding to Damon Thomas, as well as while she filmed her sex tape with Ray J in 2003.

"I got married on ecstasy. The first time," explained Kim, 39, per the outlet. "I did ecstasy once and I got married. I did it again, I made a sex tape. Like, everything bad would happen."

When Kourtney's former partner Scott Disick asked for whether that was true, Kim said, "Absolutely."

"Everyone knows it," she added. "Like, my jaw was shaking the whole time."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A source told People at the time that the reality star "definitely does not do drugs" anymore and hadn't done so in many years.