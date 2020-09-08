'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' to end in 2021

“Keeping Up With the Kardashians” is coming to an end.

The announcement of the reality show’s close was made by Kim Kardashian on Tuesday via Instagram in a letter “to our amazing fans.”

“It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians," the 39-year-old reality star and businesswoman captioned a lengthy note.

The caption was posted with an original series poster showing the entire family in much younger times.

The wildly popular series, which has run on E! since its inception in 2007 for 20 seasons and hundreds of episodes, is executive produced by Ryan Seacrest and has produced a myriad of viral moments, as well as spurred numerous spin-off series.

“We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way,” the Skims creator added.

The mother of four declared that the series’ farewell season will air “early next year in 2021” and in looking back on her time on the franchise, Kardashian expressed gratitude to the fans who have remained devoted viewers for nearly 15 years.

“Without ‘Keeping Up with The Kardashians,’ I wouldn’t be where I am today,” she wrote. “I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever."

Kardashian signed her memorandum “With Love and Gratitude.”

Kim's younger sister, Khloé Kardashian, also shared the news with a similar note on Instagram on behalf of herself, Kim, their mom Kris Jenner, older sister Kourtney Kardashian, younger brother Rob Kardashian, younger half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, as well as Kourtney's ex Scott Disick.

She captioned it: "I am so grateful and thankful to everyone who has supported us and been there through it all. I’m too emotional to fully express myself at the moment. My sappy post will come soon. Change is hard but also needed at times❤️💔❤️💔 I love you all. Thank you for the memories!"

During its time, the franchise grew its production tree to include titles and television specials such as “Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami,” "Kim's Fairytale Wedding: A Kardashian Event," “Lord Disick: Lifestyles of a Lord,” “Kourtney and Kim Take New York,” “Khloé & Lamar,” “Kourtney and Khloé Take the Hamptons,” “Dash Dolls,” “Rob & Chyna,” "About Bruce," “I Am Cait” and “Life of Kylie.”