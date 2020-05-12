Kendall Jenner heats up Instagram with lingerie pic -- and leaves her sisters stunned: 'Rare Kendall content'

Kendall Jenner is flaunting her stuff.

The 24-year-old model took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo of herself in lingerie, sprawled out on a bed.

Jenner donned a black form-fitting lace outfit -- which featured a solid black panel over her stomach -- in the picture.

KHLOE KARDASHIAN FACES BACKLASH FOR TEEPEEING SISTER KOURTNEY'S HOUSE AMID CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: 'TONE DEAF'

"Did my makeup n stuff," she wrote in the caption.

The post's comment section lit up with support from her followers, two of her famous sisters among them.

Kylie Jenner, 22, commented twice on the pic.

"Kendall!!!!!" she wrote in the first, adding in her second: "This is rare kendall content !!!!!!"

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN SHARES CRYPTIC MESSAGE AMID SCOTT DISICK REHAB DRAMA: 'KINDA TIRED OF BEING OKAY'

Jenner's older half-sister Khloé Kardashian also chimed in.

"Wow wow wow," wrote the reality star.

As Kylie noted, the content is somewhat outside the norm for Jenner, whose Instagram -- save for the occasional bikini shot -- is relatively free of racy photos.

Plenty of Jenner's other followers also expressed their awe at the picture.

"You got to be the most beautiful girl in the world if we had rankings! Stay kute [sic]!" one wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Not fair," said another individual. A third commenter added: "this is fireeee."

Jenner's hairstylist Jen Atkin added: "Ummm who you zoomin’ with?"