Kylie, Kendall Jenner heat up Instagram with revealing swimsuits on beach getaway

Kylie and Kendall Jenner know how to put on a show, especially on the beach.

The brunette sisters set hearts on fire this week with a playful snap showing off their fit figures in the sand.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 22, shared the photo with her 164 million Instagram followers of the siblings lounging in the sun. Kendall's svelte frame was on display as the 24-year-old wore a lime green string bikini.

Kylie opted for a different swimsuit style, showing off her curves in a low-back one-piece. Kendall looks out at the shore as Kylie flirtatiously pouts for the camera.

"rise and f**king shine," Kylie captioned the Instagram post, which is a nod to her own "Rise and Shine" phrase that went viral last year.

Kylie's post comes after she enjoyed a luxurious tropical getaway with close friends, including Anastasia Karanikolaou.

Last month, the billionaire makeup mogul talked about her and Kendall's childhood and gushed about their father, Caitlyn Jenner.

"My dad was the best growing up," she told Harper's Bazaar for its March cover story.

She continued: “Never missed a sports game. Took us to school every day, and our school was, like, 45 minutes from our house.”

Kylie is now a mom herself to her and rapper Travis Scott's 2-year-old daughter, Stormi, who also makes appearances on the beauty founder's social media accounts. This week, Jenner shared a photo of the mother-daughter duo in matching dresses.

"I hope she wants to match w me forever," Kylie wrote, to which mom Kris Jenner quipped, "Only if YOU start matching with ME."