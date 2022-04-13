Expand / Collapse search
Kelly Rizzo pays tribute to Gilbert Gottfried through his ‘special friendship’ with the late Bob Saget

The two comedians died this year

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
Kelly Rizzo is paying tribute to Gilbert Gottfried following the news of his death Tuesday.

Bob Saget’s widow sent love to Gottfried’s family and highlighted the "special friendship" the two comedians shared.

"Bob loved Gilbert so dearly, they had a special friendship," she tweeted. "As he did with everyone in this photo."

Kelly Rizzo paid tribute to Gilbert Gottfried by highlighting the "special friendship" he shared with her husband, the late Bob Saget. 

Kelly Rizzo paid tribute to Gilbert Gottfried by highlighting the "special friendship" he shared with her husband, the late Bob Saget.  (Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

Rizzo uploaded a screenshot from Instagram that featured Saget, Gottfried, Jeff Ross and the late Norm Macdonald. The screenshot was from Gottfried’s official Instagram, which he shared in 2020. 

COMEDIAN GILBERT GOTTFRIED DEAD AT 67

"And sending my love to my wonderful friend Jeff as Gilbert's loss is beyond painful for him," she continued. 

"Thinking of Dara his amazing & strong wife right now. Much love & support to his family."

Both Saget and Gottfried died in 2022. They had a long history together, both in their personal lives and in the comedy world. In August, Gottfried paid Saget a visit while he was recording an episode of his podcast, "Bob Saget’s Here For You."

WHO IS BOB SAGET'S WIFE KELLY RIZZO?

After Saget’s death in January, Gottfried took to Instagram to remember the comedian. 

"Still in shock. I just spoke with Bob a few days ago," he wrote alongside a picture of the duo. "We stayed on the phone as usual making each other laugh. RIP to friend, comedian & fellow Aristocrat Bob Saget."

Gilbert Gottfried (left) and Bob Saget had a long history together in both their personal lives and in the comedy world.

Gilbert Gottfried (left) and Bob Saget had a long history together in both their personal lives and in the comedy world. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Gottfried was one of the most recognizable voices in show business and died after a long illness. He was 67.

"We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children," the actor and comedian’s verified Twitter account shared on Tuesday in a statement.

"Although today is a sad day for us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor. Love the Gottfried family," the statement concluded. 

Gottfried died at 67 after a battle with a long illness.

Gottfried died at 67 after a battle with a long illness. (Mike Pont/WireImage via Getty Images)

The esteemed performer died just after 2:30 pm ET Tuesday from Recurrent Ventricular Tachycardia due to Myotonic Dystrophy type II, his longtime friend and publicist Glenn Schwartz told Fox News Digital.

