Bob Saget's wife Kelly Rizzo honors comedian two months after his death: 'Quite the journey'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bob Saget's wife Kelly Rizzo shared a tribute to the comedian two months after his death.

Rizzo, 42, shared a photo of herself and Saget explaining how she's felt in the last two months.

"2 whole months," she wrote in the caption of the post. "I’ve experienced that now time means nothing and everything at the same time. You count the weeks, and the months, they’re strange and surreal milestones."

"How can it be 2 months without you??" she continued. "But also it feels like yesterday you were here- and it still also feels like you never left? I like to say it’s all a very weird new universe. Learning how to navigate it is quite the journey."

BOB SAGET'S FAMILY FILES SUIT TO BLOCK FURTHER RELEASE OF RECORDS RELATED TO STAR'S DEATH TO PROTECT ‘PRIVACY’

Saget died on Jan. 9 at the age of 65. He was found unresponsive in an Orlando, Florida hotel room.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department confirmed Saget's death on social media, saying it found no signs of foul play or drug use.

His autopsy report was subsequently released to the media and revealed the comedian had suffered multiple fractures prior to his death. The Orange County Medical Examiner's office concluded that Saget had likely hit the "posterior aspect of his head" in an unwitnessed fall.

"A toxicology analysis did not reveal any illicit drugs or toxins. The manner of death is accident," Orange County Medical Examiner's office told Fox News Digital at the time. "Our condolences go out to Mr. Saget’s loved ones during this difficult time."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Rizzo, along with Saget's three daughters from a previous marriage, filed a lawsuit attempting to block officials from releasing further information regarding the comedian's cause of death "in order to protect" their "privacy." The request was granted by a judge pending a final hearing.

"In order to protect the Saget family’s privacy, today on their behalf, I filed for an injunction to prevent the disclosure of any photographs or videos of Mr. Saget made by the authorities during their investigation," Brian Bieber, an attorney representing the Saget family, told Fox News Digital in February.

Saget was laid to rest during a private funeral on Friday, Jan. 14. The comedian was buried in Los Angeles surrounded by family and friends.

Rizzo shared a tribute to Saget following the funeral on her Instagram.

"After much reflection this week, I'm trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time. But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH," Rizzo began in the caption .

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years. We had that time to make each other the happiest we'd ever been and change each other's lives forever. I got to be the one to love him and cherish him. He deserves all the love. Every ounce of it. Because that's how amazing Bob was. He was love. If you were in his life you KNEW he loved you. He never missed an opportunity to tell you."