Who is Bob Saget's wife Kelly Rizzo?

After divorcing his first wife, Sherri Kramer, in 1997, Bob Saget thought that he would never get married again.

However, in 2017 the "Full House" and "America’s Funniest Home Videos" star announced that he was engaged to Kelly Rizzo, 42, a blogger and TV host. By 2018 they were married and she remained with Saget until his death on Jan. 9, 2022 at age 65.

"We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today," the Saget family said in the statement. "He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.

"Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world."

The actor’s passing has left many wondering about the woman who helped reshape his life in his final years.

Rizzo is a native of Chicago who works as a food, travel and lifestyle expert who has been featured on "Extra," ABC, Bravo and VH1. However, perhaps her biggest claim to fame is being the host of "Eat Travel Rock TV," an award-winning, on-demand entertainment series that sees her go behind the scenes for candid interviews with master chefs, rockstars and other popular people in creative industries around the world, according to her website.

In 2019, the on-demand show boasted 75 episodes across five years. Two years prior, she was named "Travel Queen" by Modern Luxury’s Michigan Avenue Magazine.

It’s a good thing that Rizzo was such an experienced world traveler. Speaking to Us Weekly in 2018, she noted that she and Saget decided they didn’t want to have kids together, opting instead to fill the time they would have spent raising them with traveling the world and doing other fulfilling things.

Saget explained that he had his fill of raising children with his three daughters Aubrey, Jennifer and Lara.

"No, no. I mean, Kelly and my daughters love each other, so it really is some magical thing that happened. They just love each other. And we want to enjoy the love of each other, so that’s something that we want to do," he told the outlet at the time. "I’ve been the dad a lot. Maybe I’ll be a grandfather one day. My daughter has a boyfriend. I’m not rushing it."

Rizzo added: "He has three girls and I’m super close with them. … He’s been there, done that. Not for me. So, just gonna enjoy life and travel around. Maybe one day I’ll talk him into a dog."

In February 2021, Rizzo shared a TikTok explaining that she and Saget met in 2015 after he connected with her on social media.

"He saw my Instagram, and he's like, 'Oh, it's not all selfies and bikinis. Like, she actually does stuff. She has this food show and travel show. She seems interesting,'" Rizzo said. "So he did some due diligence. He called a friend of his who's also in media in Chicago, a radio host, and was like, 'Hey, do you know this Kelly Rizzo girl? Is she a b----?' And he's like, 'No, she's really nice actually. Yeah, I know her.'"

Entertainment Tonight notes that by 2016 the couple appeared to be dating and making things Instagram official and they remained together ever since.