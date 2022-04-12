Expand / Collapse search
Comedian Gilbert Gottfried dead at 67

His death was shared by his family on Twitter

By Julius Young | Fox News
Gilbert Gottfried, one of the most recognizable voices in show business, has died after a long illness. He was 67.

"We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children," the actor and comedian’s verified Twitter account shared on Tuesday in a statement.

"Although today is a sad day for us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor. Love the Gottfried family."

Reps for the comedian did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

