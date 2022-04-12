Comedian Gilbert Gottfried dead at 67

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Gilbert Gottfried, one of the most recognizable voices in show business, has died after a long illness. He was 67.

"We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children," the actor and comedian’s verified Twitter account shared on Tuesday in a statement.

"Although today is a sad day for us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor. Love the Gottfried family."

