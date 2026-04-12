Katy Perry shares PDA-filled Coachella photos with boyfriend Justin Trudeau during weekend festival

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Katy Perry and boyfriend Justin Trudeau are quite literally heating things up in the desert.

In a series of photos posted on the pop star's Instagram, Perry and Trudeau - who attended the Coachella music festival over the weekend - put their budding romance on full display.

In one snapshot, the duo walked hand-in-hand throughout the fairgrounds, and in another, Perry cozied up to Trudeau as the pair enjoyed a snack break.

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"I love seeing Katy and JT together!" one fan commented on the post.

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"You and Justin are the cutest! I am so happy you are at Coachella together!" another added.

Perry and Trudeau were first spotted dining together in July at Le Violon in Montréal, per footage obtained by TMZ .

At the time, a source told The Sun that the politician "has been single for a while and has enjoyed getting to know her."

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"He likes her personality, and they are two people who really enjoy chatting about different topics, and they click very well so far, as they are going to see each other again very soon."

"He is feeling that talking to her and getting to know her is very refreshing, like a breath of fresh air in his life," the source continued. "He was happy to connect with her so well, and that she appreciates him being a normal, respectful person who was very understanding of her recent separation from Orlando Bloom."

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Last summer, the couple was spotted sharing some PDA while aboard Perry's yacht, the Caravelle, off the coast of Santa Barbara.

In one frame, the former Canadian prime minister is seen kissing the "Dark Horse" crooner's cheek while pulling her in close for a hug. In another frame, Perry – who was wearing a dark-colored swimsuit – cozied up to Trudeau as he placed his hand on her bottom.

In August, a source told People that while they are "interested" in one another, developing a serious relationship might take some time given their respective histories.

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Perry and Bloom confirmed their breakup in July after more than a decade together, while Trudeau separated from his wife of 18 years, Sophie Grégoire, in 2023.

"They are interested in each other, but it will take a while to see where this goes," the source said. "She is traveling around the world, and he is figuring out his life now that he is no longer prime minister of Canada, but there is an attraction. They have a lot in common."

After Perry officially launched her relationship with Trudeau on social media in December, a source told People that the former prime minister's persistence paid off.

"The only reason this turned into something real is because Justin has been so persistent," the source said at the time. "She wasn't looking to date when they first hung out and she certainly wasn't looking for a boyfriend."

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"He's shown her over and over again that he genuinely wants to see her," the source said at the time. "He's flown all over the world to spend time with her while she toured. She likes spending time with him."

The source concluded, "She's flattered that he's made such a big effort and she's excited to be dating him."