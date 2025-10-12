Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau PDA session confirms romance rumors

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are putting their romance on display.

In photos obtained by Fox News Digital, the new couple was spotted sharing some PDA while aboard Perry's yacht, the Caravelle, off the coast of Santa Barbara last week.

In one frame, the former Canadian prime minister is seen kissing the "Dark Horse" crooner's cheek while pulling her in close for a hug. In another frame, Perry – who was wearing a dark-colored swimsuit – cozied up to Trudeau as the 53-year-old former Canadian prime minister placed his hand on her bottom.

A representative for Perry did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The pair were first spotted dining together in July at Le Violon in Montréal, per footage obtained by TMZ .

An eyewitness told the outlet that the pair enjoyed cocktails and shared several dishes together, including one with lobster.

Security guards reportedly watched the duo while they dined, and after dinner, they allegedly walked into the kitchen to thank the staff for their meal.

Days after the pair were spotted dining together, Trudeau attended the "Teenage Dream" crooner's sold-out concert in Canada.

In various photos and videos posted to social media, Trudeau – who was accompanied by his 16-year-old daughter, Ella-Grace – was seen beaming as he watched Perry entertain the crowd at Montreal’s Bell Centre.

In another video , Trudeau was seen singing along to Perry's 2013 hit, "Dark Horse."

"This is genuinely the happiest he’s been in a while," one fan wrote on X.

"World leader by day, teenage dreamer by night," another wrote.

The new romance comes after Perry's recent split from Orlando Bloom – with whom she shares a 4-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove.

Perry and her former fiancé confirmed their breakup in July after more than a decade together.

"Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting," a representative for the former couple told People .

"They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is – and always will be – raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect."

At the time, a source told People that both Perry and Bloom had been living "on an island of stress" for months.

"Katy and Orlando have been suffering through the same problems that have plagued them for years," the source said. "[They had] too much going on in their lives, which makes it hard to find time for each other and iron out disagreements. When they don’t communicate properly, their relationship dips to a low level."

"Sometimes love isn’t enough to keep two people with different styles and outlooks on how things are done [together]," another source told the outlet. "It can overshadow the love."

Trudeau and his ex-wife Sophie separated in 2023 after an 18-year marriage.