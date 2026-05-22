Miley Cyrus dares to bare in sheer Versace dress as she's honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame star

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Miley Cyrus dared to bare while celebrating a major career milestone.

The 33-year-old singer and actress received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday and wore an eye-catching dress to accept the honor.

She posed for photos at the ceremony in a figure-hugging black Versace dress with a halter neckline, sheer cutouts and intricate web-like lace designs strategically placed to cover specific areas on her body.

Cyrus paired the look with minimal accessories, opting for a few bracelets and a ring, wearing her blonde hair straight, and choosing a dark smoky eye makeup look with natural lipstick.

MILEY CYRUS STUNS FANS IN DARING DRESS DURING NEW YORK ALBUM SIGNING

"What feels so special to me about this star is that it's an accumulation of devotion," Cyrus said in her speech, according to E! News. "The star isn't something that you win like a seasonal game. It's not something that you can chase or collect. It's not something you make the next record for and then tote it around like a trophy."

"My name is laid in gold and pink terrazzo," she added, "and it's fierce, and it's fun, and it's fabulous."

Joining Cyrus at the Walk of Fame ceremony was her fiancé, Maxx Morando, her mom, Tish, her sister, Brandi, designer Donatella Versace and actress Anya Taylor-Joy. Versace and Taylor-Joy spoke in honor of Cyrus during the ceremony.

During her speech, Taylor-Joy said Cyrus not only "outran every expectation" set in front of her by the world but also "challenged the rules, rewrote them and, every once in a while, set them on fire in a teddy bear costume."

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Cyrus first gained national attention when she was cast as the lead in the hit Disney Channel show, "Hannah Montana," when she was 13 years old. She went on to play the character for just over four years, even going on tour as the fictional character.

"'Hannah Montana' is the beginning for everything that I’ve been able to become — the person that I’ve been able become," Cyrus said at the Disney Legend Awards Ceremony in 2024. "She is such a part of me and taught me everything that I know."

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After the show came to an end in 2011, Cyrus embarked on a successful music career as Miley Cyrus instead of Hannah Montana, releasing nine studio albums and winning three Grammy Awards.

Cyrus recently celebrated the show on its 20th anniversary, with the "Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special" on Disney Plus.

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