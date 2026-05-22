'Virgin River' actor Stewart McLean's disappearance now a homicide investigation, police say

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Missing TV actor Stewart McLean's case has now turned into a homicide investigation, according to authorities.

The Squamish Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in British Columbia issued a press release on Thursday saying investigators found evidence that led them to believe that McLean was the victim of a homicide.

"Squamish RCMP initiated an investigation and, through investigative efforts, uncovered evidence that led investigators to believe Mr. McLean was the victim of a homicide," the press release stated.

The statement continued, "On May 20, IHIT (Integrated Homicide Investigation Team) deployed and assumed conduct of the investigation. Squamish RCMP continues to work closely with IHIT and the Integrated Forensic Identification Service (IFIS) to advance the investigation."

On Friday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team shared a statement with CBC News, stating that McLean's remains were found and identified.

"As the investigation continues to unfold, homicide investigators are working to collect and analyze evidence, review CCTV footage and conduct interviews to build a timeline of Mr. McLean’s activities prior to May 15, 2026," the outlet reported.

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On May 18, McLean was reported missing and the Squamish RCMP launched a missing persons investigation the following day. According to the press release, McLean, 45, was last seen at his home in Lions Bay on May 15.

Jodi Caplan, McLean's agent, shared a statement with CBC News. "We have been proud to represent Stew for over a decade, and he was a well respected and admired member of the film and television community in Vancouver. He will always be remembered for his kindness and humour," the statement stated.

"Lions Bay Search and Rescue extends its deepest condolences to the family, friends, coworkers, and community members impacted by this tragic loss."

On May 22, the Lions Bay Search and Rescue posted a message on Facebook, offering their condolences to McLean's family.

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"Lions Bay Search and Rescue extends its deepest condolences to the family, friends, coworkers, and community members impacted by this tragic loss," the post read.

McLean has appeared in popular series including Netflix's "Virgin River," "Arrow," "Happy Face," and "Murder in a Small Town."

In addition to acting, McLean has worked behind the scenes as a producer on projects such as "Travelers" and "Beyond." His career has spanned both dramatic and action-oriented roles, earning him recognition within the Canadian entertainment industry.

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