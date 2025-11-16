Justin Trudeau's ex admits Katy Perry romance 'affects' her emotionally in candid interview

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sophie Grégoire has some thoughts on her ex-husband, Justin Trudeau's budding romance with Katy Perry.

During an appearance on the "Arlene Is Alone" podcast this week, Grégoire - who split from Trudeau in 2023 after 18 years of marriage - opened up about how she manages to handle the outside "noise" and navigate her emotions as her ex moves on.

When host Arlene Dickinson asked Grégoire how she handles the publicity surrounding Trudeau and Perry’s relationship, she said she's only human.

"We’re all human beings and stuff affects us," she said. "How you react to stuff, is your decision. So I choose to try to listen to the music instead of the noise."

"I’m very aware that a lot of public stuff out there can be triggers, we’re humans," she continued. "What I do with it is my decision. The woman I want to become through this is my decision. Does it mean that I don’t have emotions? That I don’t cry, scream, laugh? No!"

Despite the split, Trudeau and Grégoire — who share three children: Xavier, 18, Ella-Grace, 16, and Hadrien, 11 — remain a united front when it comes to their family.

"We have separate lives, but we have one family life," Grégoire said. "And I think that we need two individuals in a couple … to detangle."

"It’s not always easy to live, but it’s very adult," she added.

On Oct. 25, Trudeau and Perry made their first public appearance while leaving the Crazy Horse Paris. According to TMZ , the couple attended a cabaret show at the Parisian hotspot in celebration of the pop star's 41st birthday.

In photos obtained by Fox News Digital, Perry and Trudeau were all smiles as they walked hand-in-hand. At one point, Perry lovingly glanced at Trudeau.

The duo were first spotted dining together in July at Le Violon in Montréal, per footage obtained by TMZ .

At the time, a source told The Sun that the politician "has been single for a while and has enjoyed getting to know her."

"He likes her personality, and they are two people who really enjoy chatting about different topics, and they click very well so far, as they are going to see each other again very soon."

"He is feeling that talking to her and getting to know her is very refreshing, like a breath of fresh air in his life," the source continued. "He was happy to connect with her so well, and that she appreciates him being a normal, respectful person who was very understanding of her recent separation from Orlando Bloom."

In August, a source told People that while they are "interested" in one another, developing a serious relationship might take some time given their respective histories.

Perry and Bloom confirmed their breakup in July after more than a decade together.

"They are interested in each other, but it will take a while to see where this goes," the source said. "She is traveling around the world, and he is figuring out his life now that he is no longer prime minister of Canada, but there is an attraction. They have a lot in common."

"Their own personal responsibilities could make this relationship move slower than it would, but there are ways to see the other and still fulfill their parenting responsibilities. For one thing, they each have an ex. So, duties are split in half. And long-distance relationships, while still hard, are possible for these two."