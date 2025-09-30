Hailey Bieber, Heidi Klum and Charlize Theron turn heads at Paris Fashion Week

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber arrived at the Saint Laurent fashion show and posed for photos in a two-toned orange windbreaker with green zippers which she wore over a yellow lace-trimmed romper.

She accessorized the look with black sunglasses, strappy orange heels and brown sheer tights, wearing her brunette hair down and parted down the middle.

The Rhode Beauty founder posted photos of herself in the yellow silk romper on Instagram, and fans quickly flooded the comment section with praise.

"What ever she wear looks good on her ❤️🔥," one fan wrote, while another added, "she is iconiccccccc 🫦💛." A third fan chimed in with, "it got hot around here 🔥."

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum was all smiles when she walked the runway at the L’Oréal Paris show in a black Raisa Vanessa dress with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit in the center.

She paired the look with sheer black tights and minimal jewelry, and wore her straight blonde hair down in a center part.

L’Oréal Paris' official Instagram page shared a photo of Klum on the runway, calling her "An icon through and through" in their caption.

Fans loved seeing Klum on the runway, filling the comment section with compliments for the model. One fan wrote, "This woman is too beautiful," while another added, "Heidi Slay！What a real Supermodel moment！👏👏👏."

Klum wore another revealing outfit to the Vetements womenswear fashion show, leaving little to the imagination in a completely sheer gown with gray lace detailing.

She kept her accessories to a minimum, opting to style the look with a pair of platinum grills over her teeth.

Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron turned heads when she posed for photos at the Dior fashion show, wearing a leather biker jacket with nothing on underneath, which she paired with baggy green shorts.

She paired the look with sheer black tights, with the waistband visible above her shorts, as well as black sunglasses, black and white flats and a red clutch.

"Congratulations @jonathan.anderson on your @dior debut collection. 🙌," she captioned an Instagram post featuring photos from the night.

Fans couldn't get enough of her look, with one commenting, "Looking amazing as always!! Very beautiful!!" Another added, "Hands down one of most beautiful women on earth."

Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne stunned when she walked the runway at the L’Oréal Paris fashion show in a black sheer Georges Chakra dress with lace detailing and a peplum waistline.

The 33-year-old model paired the look with bold lashes and dark red lipstick, and chose to style her blonde hair in a deep side part.

L’Oréal Paris' official Instagram page shared a video of Delevingne walking the runway in the dress, captioning the post, "Lighting-up the Hôtel de Ville de Paris with her signature edge, @caradelevingne walks her worth on the runway."

Fans couldn't get enough of the model, taking to the comment section to compliment her. One fan wrote, "THE MOST GORGEOUS MODEL IN THE WORLD ❤️👏🏻," while another added, "This girl is just flawless, my favorite model😍🙌❤️."

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner lit up the runway when she walked the catwalk during the L’Oréal Paris show.

During the show, Jenner wore a white dress with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. The dress also featured a sheer skirt.

L’Oréal Paris' official Instagram page shared a photo of Jenner on the runway, writing in the caption that she "transforms the Le Défilé 2025 in every step: confident, magnetic & grace."

"Kendall looking beautiful as usual 😍🤍🤍," one fan wrote in the comment section, while another added, "She is the moment. Shes an icon."

Zendaya

Zendaya turned heads when she was photographed outside the Louis Vuitton show in a textured metallic silver mini dress designed by the fashion house.

The dress featured a collared neckline lined with white fur, which also lined the bottom of both sleeves, in addition to a row of bows which go down the bodice.

She kept her accessories to a minimum, opting for metallic silver pointed heels and one ring, and styled her hair in a deep side part, partially covering one of her eyes.

Andie MacDowell

Andie MacDowell dazzled when she walked the runway at the L’Oréal Paris show in a two-piece black Helen Anthony ensemble featuring a suit jacket and skirt.

The actress wore her gray hair in curls and parted down the middle, keeping her makeup subtle, except for bold red lipstick.

The L’Oréal Paris Instagram page shared a photo of the actress on the runway, captioning the post, "Embracing every chapter, Andie MacDowell walks Le Défilé 2025 runway with strength and a confidence that speak volumes."

Madonna

Madonna posed for photos at the Saint Laurent fashion show in an all-black outfit, including a long-sleeve fitted leather button down with a belt around her waist, paired with a sheer black skirt and sheer black leggings.

The "Like a Prayer" singer accessorized the look with sheer black lace gloves, black sunglasses and a brown fur shawl thrown over her shoulder.

Kate Moss

Kate Moss looked effortlessly chic as she posed for photos at the Saint Laurent fashion show in a black double-breasted blazer with a plunging neckline, choosing to go pantsless underneath the jacket.

She paired the look with large black sunglasses, a gold chain-link necklace, chunky gold hoop earrings, sheer tights and black heels.

The 90s supermodel styled her blonde hair in beach waves and sported minimal makeup with cherry red lipstick.

Emma Stone

Emma Stone arrived at the Louis Vuitton fashion show in a skin-tight white ribbed knit dress with a matching cardigan.

The actress paired the look with a black handbag and minimal jewelry, including small hoop earrings on each ear. She styled her short red hair in a bob, tucked behind her ears.

Ana de Armas

Ana de Armas stunned when she posed for photos at the Louis Vuitton fashion show in a black long-sleeve sweater with rhinestone detailing on the neckline and with rhinestones forming the letters L and V on the chest.

The sweater was paired with black shorts, knee-high black boots and a black purse. The actress styled her hair in a ponytail with a piece left out to frame her face, and kept her makeup natural with winged eyeliner.

She shared photos from her time at the fashion show on Instagram, captioning the post, "Congrats @nicolasghesquiere on another amazing show, I loved every single look. 🖤"

Fans were quick to fill the comment section with kind words for the actress, with one writing, "Striking I love the fall vibes you are so stunning," and others leaving heart and fire emojis.