Kate Moss, 50, takes Victoria's Secret fashion show by storm in surprise appearance with daughter Lila, 22

Victoria’s Secret angels took flight Tuesday night as the famous fashion show came back from a long hiatus.

New and familiar faces graced the runway in New York City as supermodels, including Kate Moss, Adriana Lima, the Hadid sisters, Irina Shayk, Alessandra Ambrosio and others, stunned at the star-studded event.

Moss, 50, stole the show with her 22-year-old look-alike daughter, Lila.

The ultimate mother-daughter duo fiercely hit the catwalk in lingerie, as they both made their debut on the fashion brand’s runway.

Kate stunned in a sheer, lacy black dress with strappy heels and black feathered wings on the Victoria’s Secret runway, as she strutted to the song "I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll."

Lila separately showed off her fit physique in a blush two-piece lingerie set with large pink feathered sleeves. She completed her look with sparkly body jewelry, sleek silver heels and wore an art piece on her shoulders that read, "Lila M."

Gigi Hadid opened the show as she spread her giant feathered wings and rocked a baby pink silk romper. Her model sister, Bella, walked out in a sultry two-piece red lingerie set with a large, feathered cape that trailed behind her on the runway.

The Hadid sisters have been famously known for their recurring appearances on the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway since the mid-2010s.

Iconic performers hit the stage for the first ever all-female line-up, which included Cher, K-Pop star Lisa from Blackpink and South African singer Tyla.

Other former Victoria’s Secret angels returned to the catwalk, including Behati Prinsloo, who is married to Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine.

Plus-size supermodel Ashley Graham made her Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show debut in a daring lace black bodysuit, matching lace robe and wings embellished with gold petal embroidery.

Model and singer Carla Bruni, 56, turned heads as the former first lady of France walked her first VS Fashion Show. She donned a black corset, with sheer laced pants and fringed angel wings.

The famous fashion show closed out with "America’s Next Top Model" host Tyra Banks, while the Victoria’s Secret models strutted behind her as pink confetti filled the venue. Banks sported a geometric black jumpsuit and twirled her metallic cape on the fashion stage. Her appearance marked her return to the runway after nearly 20 years.

Earlier this year, the lingerie brand announced the show would be returning in a statement on Instagram.

"We’ve read the comments and heard you. The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is BACK and will reflect who we are today, plus everything you know and love—the glamour, runway, wings, musical entertainment, and more! Stay tuned…it only gets more iconic from here."

Victoria’s Secret canceled the show in 2019 after facing criticism over inclusivity on the runway and suffering its lowest ratings ever.