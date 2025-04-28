Jason Statham, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley left Los Angeles behind to raise children in London

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley opened up about her decision to leave Los Angeles behind for a new life in London.

Huntington-Whiteley's plan was always to raise her children in London as the model's "absolute priority" is her family. The former Victoria's Secret Angel and her partner, actor Jason Statham, made the move in 2020 after welcoming their son in 2017. Huntington-Whiteley and Statham later welcomed a daughter in 2022.

"We love the schools, the education," she told The Times. "They’re growing up British with their little British accents, which was important for us, and we have a great support system here. Jay’s parents live up the road and see the kids most days, my family come to visit every six or eight weeks, and in the summer we go down to Devon and our children have the same experiences running around on the farm that I had growing up, and it’s very special."

The move proved to be an adjustment for the supermodel. "I was very settled in LA and for a long time I missed the sunshine and the eternal optimism of Californians," Huntington-Whitely explained. "But now I love it here."

JOSH DUHAMEL LEFT HOLLYWOOD BEHIND TO LIVE OFF-GRID IN MINNESOTA

Education wasn't the only reason. The move allowed Statham to spend more time with the family.

"He was like, ‘I’m going to be away from you and the kids for big stretches [shooting movies]. If we move to London, I can make everything there.’ So that was a really big reason," Huntington-Whiteley explained. "He goes to work and comes home at the end of the day, which is pretty special for somebody in his line of work. Jason is a very involved and super-hands-on dad and such a supportive partner to me."

"I call him the human playground because he’s constantly got the kids on his back, rolling around," she added. "He’s so playful. The man has insane amounts of energy, it’s boundless. He’s a big kid himself but also an upbeat reinforcement and positive influence on them, and incredibly attentive, loving and capable. I feel lucky that I’m at work today and he’s with them and I don’t need to call and give him a list of things to do and remind him of this or that. And the kids adore him."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Although Huntington-Whiteley and Statham have been romantically involved since 2010, the two aren't in a rush to get married. Their values have led to a successful partnership that's weathered the years.

"I’m committed to my family. I value the family unit, and he’s just been such an incredible person in my life," she told the outlet. "We take each day as it comes. There’s a lot of love and fun and humour, and we just try to make it work. Relationships go through many iterations. You just have to hold on. I try to show up as the best version of myself. You can only control your side of it, right? My happiness is not in his hands. I just try to do my part."

The two did get engaged in 2016, but marriage has not been "massively important" to the model.

"Maybe one day," Huntington-Whiteley said. "It’s not something that’s ever been massively important to me. Throwing a big, fancy wedding is not something I feel is necessary at this point in my life. If we do, it will be low-key."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

After having two babies, Huntington-Whiteley has found a different outlook on life.

"You’ve aged, you’ve stretched, things are not sitting where they used to. After both babies it took two years to feel fully back to normal, and even then it’s not really normal, is it?"

"My twenties were fun, but then you get older, wiser and a little more roughed up," the now 38-year-old explained.

"S--t happens. Being a mum is challenging. You never know if you’re doing it right. The one thing I’ve learnt is the journey is more important than the destination. The process has to be enjoyable because life is really short."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP