Paris Jackson marks 6 years sober, admits recovery didn’t make life easier after heroin and alcohol addiction

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Paris Jackson has been sober for six years, but the daughter of the late Michael Jackson says life didn’t suddenly get better when the drugs stopped.

The singer, actress and model shared an emotional message with fans this week, pushing back on the idea that getting clean automatically brings peace or lasting happiness.

Instead, Jackson, 27, revealed that some of her hardest battles came after she quit using drugs.

PARIS JACKSON ADMITS DRUGS ‘RUINED’ HER LIFE AS SHE REVEALS HOLE IN HER NOSE

"Getting sober ain’t always the indication that life is perfect. A few years in it all got very very hard. For what felt like an eternity. And I didn’t have the same survival skills I was used to having to cope. I had to learn to live life on life’s terms," she wrote on Instagram, offering a rare glimpse into her recovery journey.

She candidly addressed the ongoing challenges she faced long after quitting alcohol and heroin — notably battling complex mental health conditions.

"Treatment resistant major depressive disorder is a b----. So is CPSTD [sic]. And OCD. If you’ve got this s---, or anything of the sort, you’re not alone. Hang in there and if no one’s told you they love you today, I love you," she added.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

The heartfelt message came alongside a reflective video montage capturing life moments from the past year, including playing guitar, laughing with friends and spending time with her dog.

Supporters praised her openness in the comments section, calling her story both "strong" and "admirable."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Jackson has previously spoken candidly about her struggles with addiction and mental health, including how substance abuse took a serious toll on her body.

In a past social media video, she admitted drugs had "ruined" her life and revealed they caused permanent damage, including a hole in her nasal septum.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Jackson stunned fans after she showed off a "perforated septum" in a TikTok video in November.

"I have a really loud whistle when I breathe through my nose," Jackson said in the clip as she pointed her phone’s flashlight up her nose.

"And that is because I have what is called a perforated septum," she explained, noting it’s "slightly different from a deviated septum."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

In January 2025, she shared similar sentiments while marking another sobriety milestone, using the moment to reflect on just how far she had come. "Hi, I’m pk and I’m an alcoholic and a heroin addict. Today marks 5 years clean & sober from all drugs and alcohol," she wrote in part on Instagram. "To say that I’m thankful would be a poor euphemism. Gratitude hardly scratches the surface."

Jackson has also shared that she’s been sober since 2020.