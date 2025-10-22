Bella Hadid responds to fan concerns after Victoria's Secret runway appearance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bella Hadid responded to concerned fans after her appearance on the Victoria's Secret runway.

Following the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Wednesday, Oct. 15, fans took to social media to show their concern for the 29-year-old model, who they thought "was struggling" on the runway, with another saying, "I thought she was gonna fall."

One TikTok user in particular posted a video questioning why the model looked so down, stating Hadid looked as if she was going "to cry the whole show." The video also had the words, "Who we gotta pull up on?" written across the screen.

"Girl I got my period that morning and my stamina is not up yet after the whole hospital sitch but I tried my best and I LOVEEEE you for this I’m ok I swear 😭😭😭😭," Hadid wrote in the comments section. "I’m sorry if I let u down😭😭 Love you I mean it 🥹."

HEIDI KLUM GOES NEARLY NUDE IN SHEER GOWN AT PARIS FASHION WEEK

Hadid walked the runway in two different looks, first appearing in a red lingerie set with a matching cape flowing behind her, and then in a silver set with large white angel wings.

Concern among fans comes just one month after her mom, former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star, Yolanda Hadid, shared that the model was hospitalized due to her Lyme disease diagnosis. Hadid was diagnosed with the neurological disorder in 2013.

"I am so proud of the fighter that you are. You are not alone, I promise to have your back every step of the way, no matter how long this takes," Yolanda wrote in the lengthy caption. "This disease has brought us to our knees, but we always get back up. We will continue to fight for better days, together. You are a survivor…"

The Instagram post featured various photos of Hadid lying in a hospital bed while receiving treatment, hooked up to machines and snuggling with her mom.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

According to the Mayo Clinic, Lyme disease is "an illness caused by borrelia bacteria," which people typically get "from the bite of a tick carrying the bacteria."

Hadid previously opened up about her struggles with Lyme disease in August 2023, when she posted a series of photos on Instagram, documenting her battle with the illness.

"Living in this state, worsening with time and work while trying to make myself, my family and the people who support me, proud, had taken a toll on me in ways I can’t really explain. To be that sad and sick with the most blessings/privilege/opportunity/love around me was quite possibly the most confusing thing ever," she began.

She later added that everything she has gone through since getting her diagnosis has made her who she is, writing "the universe works in the most painful and beautiful ways."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I promise. take a step away, stay strong, have faith in your path, walk in your truth and the clouds will start to clear up," she wrote. "I have so much gratitude for and perspective on life, this 100+ days of treatment, almost 15 years of invisible suffering, was all worth it if I’m able to, God willing, have a lifetime of spreading love from a full cup, and being able to truly be myself."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP