Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell: '80s, '90s models then and now

The original Supermodels are still working it.

Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell grew to become household names after they first started modeling. Fast-forward to today, the two were recently spotted at Paris Fashion Week, with Campbell even walking the runway during the Torisheju Womens wear Spring/Summer 2024 show.

Campbell also recently reunited with other icons, Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford and Christy Turlington, for British Vogue's September issue as well as on the runway during London Fashion Week 2023, joining hands during the Vogue World event.

Here is where some of the biggest supermodels are now.

NAOMI CAMPBELL TURNED TO DRUGS, ALCOHOL DURING RISE TO FAME: ‘I KILLING MYSELF’

Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell started modeling at 16 years old after being approached on the streets of London. Campbell was the first Black model to appear on the cover of British Vogue and French Vogue, and despite facing discrimination, she found major success. She walked the runway for many major fashion brands and appeared on countless covers.

"When I started out, I wasn’t being booked for certain shows because of the colour of my skin," Campbell wrote in her book, "Naomi. Updated Edition." "I didn’t let it rattle me. From attending auditions and performing at an early age, I understood what it meant to be black. You had to put in the extra effort. You had to be twice as good."

She walked the runway for many major fashion brands such as Marc Jacobs, Givenchy, Dolce & Gabbana, Burberry and Zac Posen and appeared on over 500 magazine covers. She also served as a judge and coach on "The Face." She recently walked the runway at London Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week, and debuted her own fashion line at New York Fashion Week in September 2023.

Campbell has never been married but has two children, a son and daughter, whose names have not been revealed.

Christie Brinkley

Christie Brinkley got her start in modeling after she was approached by a photographer at the age of 19 while studying abroad in Paris. She was soon signed to Elite Model Management and later signed a landmark 25-year contract with Covergirl, the brand's first long-term contract with a model.

She continued to make history, appearing on the cover of Sports Illustrated for three consecutive years in 1979, 1980 and 1981, and she was featured on more than 500 magazine covers.

Later, she appeared in "National Lampoon's Vacation," "Mad About You" and "The Cosby Show," and starred as Roxie Hart in "Chicago" on Broadway." She's also launched Christie Brinkley Authentic Skin Care, Hair2Wear, Bellissima Prosecco and Christie Brinkley Eyewear.

CHRISTIE BRINKLEY SPEAKS OUT AGAINST AGEISM: IT ‘GNAWS AWAY AT ONE’S CONFIDENCE’

Brinkley was married to Jean-François Allaux from 1973 to 1981. She then was married to Billy Joel from 1985 to 1994, and they have one daughter, Alexa. She later married Richard Taubman from 1994 to 1995 and had one son, Jack. She then married Peter Halsey Cook from 1996 to 2008, and they have one daughter, Sailor.

Kate Moss

Kate Moss was discovered in the late 1980s, walking her first runway show in 1992 for Dolce & Gabbana in Milan. She's gone on to star in campaigns for Calvin Klein, Dior, Balenciaga, Burberry and Rimmel, and she has been on the cover of British Vogue 30 times.

"I was so nervous that I couldn't eat all day. The runway was the longest one I've ever seen. I felt like it went on forever, and I was up there on my own," Moss told Show Studios in September 2002 about her first runway show. "Then afterwards, we went to watch the video at his office and someone had stolen all the champagne. There was only whiskey and I drank so much that I passed out at his dinner. I was supposed to be back at school on Monday morning, and I was still in Paris on Wednesday."

She frequently appeared on the runway for Chanel, Alexander McQueen and others, designed clothes for Topshop from 2007 until 2010 and designed for Longchamp. She still models, appearing in Playboy in 2013, a Skims campaign in 2021 and walked the Fendi couture show in 2021 with her daughter, Lila.

Moss recently attended Paris Fashion Week, where she stunned on the front row of many shows, including one for Yves Saint Laurent.

Moss was married to Jamie Hince from 2011 to 2016. She had her daughter with ex-boyfriend Jefferson Hack.

Paulina Porizkova

Paulina Porizkova was 13 years old when she was discovered by modeling scout John Casablancas after her friend sent him photos of her. She went on to become a top model, appearing on the cover of Sports Illustrated two years in a row in 1984 and 1985.

"When the photos were developed everyone looked lovely, but my friends were shocked by the photos of me. No one thought of me as pretty, but in the photos something magical had happened," Porizkova wrote on Instagram. "It was as if there was entirely new person captured by the lens."

SUPERMODEL PAULINA PORIZKOVA IS 'TERRIFIED' OF POSTING ON INSTAGRAM AFTER MAKING 'AN EXPENSIVE MISTAKE'

After working as a model for Chanel, Versace, Hermes and Calvin Klein, she signed the highest paying modeling contract of the time with Estée Lauder. From 2008 to 2010, Porizkova was a judge on "America's Next Top Model" and has appeared on "As The World Turns" and "The Mysteries of Laura," and she has written two books.

Porizkova was married to Ric Ocasek from 1989 until his death in 2019. They have two children, Jonathan and Oliver.

Janice Dickinson

Although Janice Dickinson is considered one of America's first supermodels, she struggled to find agencies to represent her when first starting out. When she was finally signed with Wilhelmina Models, Dickinson quickly rose to the top, working with Versace, Calvin Klein and Oscar de la Renta.

She appeared on covers of magazines including Harper's Bazaar, Cosmopolitan, Photo, Vogue, Marie Claire and Playboy. She graced the cover of Elle seven times in a row and was the face of Revlon, Christian Dior and Balmain.

After retiring from modeling, Dickinson acted as a judge on "America's Next Top Model" for four seasons, later starring in her own reality show, "The Janice Dickinson Modeling Agency," which followed her as she pursued a career as an agent.

Dickinson was married to Ron Levy from 1977 to 1979, later marrying Simon Fields from 1987 to 1993. The two share a son, Nathan. She then married Alan B. Gersten from 1995 to 1996, later marrying Rocky Gerner in 2016. She also shares daughter Savannah with ex-boyfriend Michael Birnbaum.

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum started modeling in 1993, breaking through as a top model after appearing on the 1998 cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. She later signed with Victoria's Secret and is quoted as saying she "had the most wonderful time there" and the "great friends" she worked with always "felt like [her] family."

She then hosted, judged and executive produced Bravo's "Project Runway" for 13 years, has hosted "Germany's Got Talent" since 2006 and has been a judge on "America's Got Talent" since 2013.

HEIDI KLUM HINTS AT HALLOWEEN COSTUME, 'VERY SPECIAL' UPCOMING PARTY

Klum was married to Ric Pipino from 1997 to 2002. She then married Seal from 2005 to 2014, and they have three children, Henry, Johan and Lou. She then married Tom Kaulitz in 2019. She is also a mother to daughter Leni, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Flavio Briatore.

Cindy Crawford

Cindy Crawford began modeling at the age of 16 when she was photographed for a college newspaper. She went on to appear on over 400 magazine covers, including covers of Vouge, Harper's Bazaar, Elle and Cosmopolitan and has worked on campaigns for Versace, Escada, Revlon, Maybelline and Omega.

CINDY CRAWFORD ADMITS POSING NUDE FOR PLAYBOY 'INTRIGUED' HER DESPITE BEING ADVISED NOT TO

"At the time, my dad thought modeling was a nice word for prostitution, so my parents were very protective of me. I went to Chicago, ended up signing with Elite, and from there started doing catalog shoots," she told Vanity Fair in January 2016. "This one photograph opened my eyes to a whole new world and started me down the path of modeling."

She retired from modeling in 2000 and has modeled sporadically since, including with her daughter, Kaia Gerber.

Crawford was married to Richard Gere from 1991 to 1995. She then married Randy Gerber in 1998, and they have two children, Presley and Kaia.

Linda Evangelista

Linda Evangelista signed with Elite Model Management in 1981, going on to appear on 700 magazine covers worldwide and was the muse for Karl Lagerfeld and Gianni Versace. As the fashion industry's "chameleon," she was the face of Versace and Revlon, and her short hair became so iconic it inspired the creation of a wig called "The Evangelista."

"It all started to come together when Arthur Elgort booked me for French Vogue, and then British Vogue, and then French Vogue started using me. I did Bill King’s last cover of French Vogue," she told Interview Magazine in August 2013. "Then I met Peter Lindbergh and Steven Meisel and Patrick Demarchelier, and I started working with the big photographers and then went right away to [Irving] Penn and [Richard] Avedon, and then the haircut."

LINDA EVANGELISTA HAS 'ONE FOOT IN THE GRAVE' AFTER BEING DIAGNOSED WITH CANCER TWICE IN 5 YEARS

She briefly retired from modeling in 1998, returning in 2001 and working consistently with top brands until 2016. She revealed in 2021 she had withdrawn from public life after having been "brutally disfigured" by a botched CoolSculpting procedure.

Evangelista was married to Gérald Marie from 1987 to 1993. She shares her son, Augustin James, with ex-boyfriend François-Henri Pinault.

Brooke Shields

Brooke Shields began modeling when she was only 11 months old, her first job being for Ivory Soap. She told the New Yorker the photographer, Francesco Scavullo, was a good friend of her mother and cast Shields, and "that's where it all began."

"I never knew anything different. I’ve seen actors go from anonymity to fame overnight, and the shock to their system is what undoes them—whereas I only knew working, and I only knew school and jobs," she told the outlet in March 2023. "I went to school in Manhattan, and I only worked from three o’clock on. Even if they said, ‘Oh, there’s a ten-o’clock appointment for her,’ my mom would be, like, ‘See you at three.’ I always had these two concurrent existences and compartmentalized brilliantly."

She continued modeling throughout her childhood, including for a controversial nude photo shoot for Playboy at 10 years old, before making her film debut at 12 years old in "Pretty Baby," playing a girl being raised in a brothel who eventually made her way into prostitution. Since then, Shields has appeared in "The Blue Lagoon," "Endless Love," "Stalking Laura," "Suddenly Susan," "Lipstick Jungle," "The Hot Flashes," "A Castle for Christmas" and "Holiday Harmony."

Shields was married to Andre Agassi from 1997 to 1999. She then married Chris Henchy in 2001, and they have two daughters, Rowan and Grier.

Iman

Iman was discovered in 1975 while living as a Somalian refugee in Nairobi, Kenya, when photographer Peter Beard stopped her on the street. She was on a flight to New York a few weeks later, meeting with Beard and Wilhelmina Cooper from the Wilhelmina Agency.

"I was barely 18, but even at that young age, I said, 'I want a round-trip ticket, so I can always come back home if things don't work out.' I still have the ticket. I can't use it anymore. It's so old," she told Glamour in October 2022.

She went on to appear on the cover of Vogue five times and both Yves Saint Laurent and Gianni Versace referred to her as their muse. Since retiring in 1989, Iman launched her cosmetics line, Iman Cosmetics, wrote two books and started a clothing line called Global Chic.

Iman was married to Hassan from 1973 to 1975, later marrying Spencer Haywood from 1977 to 1987. Together they had a daughter named Zulekha Haywood. She then was married to David Bowie from 1992 until his death in 2016. They have one daughter, Alexandria.

Christy Turlington

Christy Turlington was discovered at 14 years old and modeled while finishing school. At 18, she signed with Ford Models, and became the face of Calvin Klein. She also walked for Versace, Prada, Louis Vuitton and others, and appeared on covers of Allure, Marie Claire, Glamour and more, before leaving the business to attend college.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"After one particularly grueling season at the couture shows in Paris in the summer of ’94, I decided that was it. I came home and applied to NYU and started classes that fall. I loved my college experience," she told Interview Magazine in August 2013. "I was so ready to stay put for a few years and focus on my education, make a home for myself and slow down. I went year-round, so I could graduate in four years. I loved that period of my life."

She made her directorial debut in 2010 with the documentary "No Woman, No Cry," later starting the nonprofit Every Mother Counts.

Turlington married Edward Burns in 2003 and they have two kids, Grace and Finn.

Elle Macpherson

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Elle Macpherson initially pursued modeling as a way to pay for law school, but after finding success she walked runways for Louis Vuitton, Ralph Lauren, Azzedine Alaïa and Donna Karan and appeared on the covers of Elle, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire and Vogue.

After appearing on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition a record five times, Time nicknamed her "The Body." She has appeared in the films "Siren," "The Mirror Has Two Faces" and "Batman and Robin," hosted "Britain and Ireland's Next Top Model" and started her own line of beauty products called Elle Macpherson – The Body.

"When the body moniker was born the first thing I thought was: 'How can I capitalize on this?' Because being called 'The Body' just from an ego perspective doesn't really help me live my life," she told the Huffington Post in August 2014. "What I thought to myself was 'OK, that is a great name... how can I capitalize on it?' And actually, I've built a brand around that."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Macpherson was married to Gilles Bensimon from 1986 to 1989. She then married Jeffrey Soffer from 2013 to 2017. The model shares two sons, Flynn and Cy with ex-boyfriend Arpad Busson.