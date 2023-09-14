Cindy Crawford's father believed a modeling career was 'another name for prostitution'

Supermodel Cindy Crawford is disclosing the preconceived notion her father had about the modeling industry.

Crawford explained, "My dad really didn’t understand that modeling was a real career. He thought modeling was like another name for prostitution."

"They came with me to my very first modeling appointment," she said of her parents.

"I never even thought about modeling," Crawford said in the Apple TV+ show "The Super Models," in a clip obtained by People magazine.

The docuseries follows the lives of some of the ‘90s’ most successful models, including Crawford, Linda Evangelista, Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington.

"I didn’t even know it was a real job," Crawford remembered thinking of modeling. "I didn’t know how I would get from DeKalb, Illinois, to a magazine."

While discussing the early years of her career with Vogue Arabia last year, Crawford admitted to not having been selective with projects.

"I was doing Vogue and Revlon, and then I did Playboy, and people couldn’t understand why I would risk that. It wasn’t about the money, because I barely got paid for the first time," she said. "I gave up getting paid in order to have control, so that I have approval of every image."

Growing up in Illinois, Crawford was discovered by a local photographer as a teenager and later signed with a small agency that was sold to Elite Model Management.

Although she graduated from high school as valedictorian and enrolled in Northwestern University, Crawford ultimately dropped out after her first semester, choosing to pursue a career in modeling instead.

Crawford commanded the runways in the 1990s and early 2000s, making her one of the most recognizable faces of her generation. "The Super Models" premieres September 20.

Both her daughter Kaia, 22, and son Presley, 24, whom she shares with husband Rande Gerber, are also models.