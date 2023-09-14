Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Cindy Crawford's father believed a modeling career was 'another name for prostitution'

Model Kaia Gerber is the daughter of legendary supermodel Cindy Crawford

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Supermodel Cindy Crawford is disclosing the preconceived notion her father had about the modeling industry.

Crawford explained, "My dad really didn’t understand that modeling was a real career. He thought modeling was like another name for prostitution."

"They came with me to my very first modeling appointment," she said of her parents.

Dan Crawford in a maroon pull-over and tan pants poses next to his daughter Cindy Crawford in black

Cindy Crawford and her father, Dan, pose for a photo taken in Wisconsin.  (Cindy Crawford/Instagram)

"I never even thought about modeling," Crawford said in the Apple TV+ show "The Super Models," in a clip obtained by People magazine.

The docuseries follows the lives of some of the ‘90s’ most successful models, including Crawford, Linda Evangelista, Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington.

"I didn’t even know it was a real job," Crawford remembered thinking of modeling. "I didn’t know how I would get from DeKalb, Illinois, to a magazine."

While discussing the early years of her career with Vogue Arabia last year, Crawford admitted to not having been selective with projects.

Cindy Crawford pouts in a black top of the carpet inset a photo of young Cindy Crawford on the runway in a white dress looking over her shoulder

Reflecting on her career as a supermodel in the Apple TV+ show "The Super Models," Cindy Crawford remembers her parents being hesitant about pursuing it as a career. (Miikka Skaffari/Images Press/Getty Images)

"I was doing Vogue and Revlon, and then I did Playboy, and people couldn’t understand why I would risk that. It wasn’t about the money, because I barely got paid for the first time," she said. "I gave up getting paid in order to have control, so that I have approval of every image."

Growing up in Illinois, Crawford was discovered by a local photographer as a teenager and later signed with a small agency that was sold to Elite Model Management.

Cindy Crawford in a black dress with high boots split Cindy Crawford in a red dress and jacket carrying a red bag split Cindy in a gold dress

Cindy Crawford commanded the runways of the '90s, pictured here (L-R) in 1991, 1993 and 1997. (Vittoriano Rastelli/Victor VIRGILE/Alexis DUCLOS/Getty Images)

Although she graduated from high school as valedictorian and enrolled in Northwestern University, Crawford ultimately dropped out after her first semester, choosing to pursue a career in modeling instead. 

Crawford commanded the runways in the 1990s and early 2000s, making her one of the most recognizable faces of her generation. "The Super Models" premieres September 20.

Kaia Gerber in a black dress with lace smiles next to mother Cindy in a burnt orange dress

Cindy Crawford's lookalike daughter Kaia Gerber is also a model. (Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Edward Enninful)

Both her daughter Kaia, 22, and son Presley, 24, whom she shares with husband Rande Gerber, are also models.

