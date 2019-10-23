Heidi Klum hints at Halloween costume, 'very special' upcoming party

Heidi Klum is preparing for yet another legendary Halloween.

Each year, Klum hosts a massive Halloween bash in New York with A-list guests all dressed to the nines to celebrate -- and Klum is no exception. Last year, she dressed as Princess Fiona from "Shrek" in ogre form.

Past costumes have included an elderly version of herself and the werewolf from Michael Jackson's "Thriller" video.

This year, her costume remains top secret, but Klum told Entertainment Tonight that it will be a special one.

"I'm pressuring myself. It's not the outside world, it's really me," she said. "I want to outdo myself every year again. ... I'm going to have a very hard time walking, and it's going to take a really long time putting it together,"

In August, Klum shared a short video to Instagram showcasing her preparing for her costume by being photographed from every angle.

The model told the outlet that she never gets a "dress rehearsal" with her costumes because they are so intensive to put on.

"When I turned myself into a really old woman, it took like, 12 hours, so you don't really rehearse any of this stuff," Klum explained. "You do it on the day and you hope that it works out.

Klum also dished on her upcoming party.

"I'm gonna do something very, very special," she said. "I'm trying to do something very special on that day because it's 20 years already. I can't believe it!"

With all the Halloween hype that Klum builds up, it's no wonder that her husband and gets get into the celebrations too.

Klum's husband Tom Kaulitz often dresses up in a couple's costume with his wife, and Klum revealed that her kids get excited as well.

"They have their ideas of what they want to wear and sometimes it gets a little pricey," she said. "I'm like, 'But it's only for that one day,' and they go, 'But I need these shoes! Then they look at me and they're like, 'Well, you go all out, and I'm like, 'Yeah, I get it. So you want to go all out too.'"