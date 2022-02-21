Christie Brinkley speaks out against ageism: It ‘gnaws away at one’s confidence’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Christie Brinkley is speaking out against ageism.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to Instagram on Sunday and shared a screenshot of an article published by Buzzfeed titled "32 Celebrities Who Are Over 50 And Absolutely Prove That, Yes, Being Older is Attractive." The 68-year-old was part of the lineup, along with Sharon Stone, Oprah Winfrey, Dolly Parton and Halle Berry, among others.

"I saw this article this morning and my first thought was these women don’t have anything to prove they’re just living their best life," the star began her post. "But then I thought again about ageism in America and some of the ways that we are constantly being categorized because of our age. Age stereotypes and rules that our culture has defined for us abound. Even the expression ‘aging gracefully’ should not be about one’s looks but about the attitude and energy one offers the world."

"Looking good is a by product of feeling great and showing up in the world with a heart full of good intentions, and good energy!" Brinkley shared. "The women on this list are so accomplished and have contributed so much beauty to the world with their work. But the subtle constant categorizing of women by age, making us feel like we are approaching some exponential expiration date gnaws away at one’s confidence."

Brinkley also argued that men, especially those in the spotlight, are treated differently.

"Did you ever notice when you read a magazine profile on a woman usually the first paragraph will include her age and often marital status and dating or marital history," she said. "These are barely if ever mentioned in a profile on a man. The implications and rules are limitations so yeah maybe we do have to keep proving ourselves, and break the rules and stereotype."

"Women of every age belong everywhere they feel like being, and we can do whatever we set our minds to," Brinkley continued. "We may not always succeed or win, But we’re old enough to learn from our mistakes and keep growing and evolving so we are a force to be reckoned with. There are a million older and wiser women out there reshaping and rebranding the numbers. The 50’s 60’s 70’s and beyond just ain’t what they used to be."

Brinkley concluded her post with the hashtag #68feelinggreat.

Back in April, Brinkley told Fox News Digital she hoped her latest swimsuit snaps, which often go viral, will inspire other women to celebrate themselves – no matter their age.

"I post these pictures because I hear from women my age all the time that say, ‘Thank you for changing the way people think about the numbers,’" Brinkley said at the time. "Back in the day, numbers represented something. I remember people thinking that after 30, you should never wear your hair past your shoulders or your hemline needed to hover your knee caps."

"I’ve always found those rules so limiting," she shared. "Everybody’s different, everybody’s unique. But it’s like telling a gymnast she can’t do flips past a certain age. It doesn’t make sense. If you’ve got great legs, show them. If there’s something about yourself that you really love, celebrate that. Don’t be controlled by those numbers."