Paulina Porizkova
Paulina Porizkova shares warning for women after husband's death left her broke and 'devastated'

The former supermodel's husband, Ric Ocasek, died in 2019.

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
Paulina Porizkova opens up about posing topless for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue at age 53 Video

Paulina Porizkova opens up about posing topless for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue at age 53

Czech-born model Paulina Porizkova called it an honor to be invited to pose topless for the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue at age 53.

Paulina Porizkova is getting candid about being publicly disinherited from her late husband's will.

The former supermodel, 57, is on the cover of SheKnows magazine's "The Money Issue" where she opened up about struggling with her finances after ex-husband Ric Ocasek died.

Porizkova was "searingly" honest on social media after she was left out of Ocasek's will. Speaking on that decision, she said, "I wish I could have just given it up on Instagram and [said], ‘I'm so fu-ed right now. Like, I don't have money for groceries, and my friends are buying all the food, and I’m freaking out about trying to sell my house. 

"But that would have been sawing off my legs at the knee. It would have made me feel better, but it would have screwed me."

PAULINA PORIZKOVA SAYS SHE ASKED PALS TO BUY GROCERIES FOR HER AFTER CARS SINGER RIC OCASEK'S DEATH: ‘NO CASH’ 

Paulina Porizkova revealed she was broke and "devastated" after her ex-husband died in 2019.

Paulina Porizkova revealed she was broke and "devastated" after her ex-husband died in 2019. (Jamie McCarthy)

Porizkova first met The Cars singer in 1984 on the set of the music video of "Drive." She was 19 at the time, and he was about 40. 

Ocasek died in 2019. 

"I was so devastated and so crushed, I couldn't make myself a sandwich or take a shower, never mind go to a business manager or an accountant and try to figure out what the hell I'm supposed to be doing with my finances," she told the magazine.

Fast-forward four years, Porizkova still is unsure after taking over her own finances.

Ric Ocasek and Paulina Porizkova wed in 1989.

Ric Ocasek and Paulina Porizkova wed in 1989. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/WireImage)

"I don't feel confident," she said. "I've spent 57 years of not knowing sh-t about finances, stuffing it into teddy bears and giving it to business managers. I didn't suddenly wake up one day and become financially savvy. I still feel like I'm learning this in little bits." 

Porizkova said turning over her finances to her husband in the first place was a "mistake."

"Handing over the responsibility of my autonomy to somebody else — what a terrible mistake that was," she admitted. 

Paulina Porizkova was disinherited from Ocasek's will.

Paulina Porizkova was disinherited from Ocasek's will. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/WireImage)

"It's not that I made a mistake in trusting [my husband]; the mistake was in handing myself over to him like, ‘Here. You take care of me.’ That was a tremendous lesson, and one I've learned well. I'm never handing myself over to anybody ever again." 

The former couple married in 1989, but after nearly 30 years of marriage, they decided to separate in 2018 after Porizkova said she decided to support him amid marital struggles in 2018. 

At the time, Ocasek was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Porizkova said, "He was the only guy who didn’t thank his wife on the podium."

On an episode of "Red Table Talk" in November, Porizkova said she started openly dating even though she and Ocasek still lived together in separate bedrooms and was in love with another man when her husband died.

Ric Ocasek of The Cars and Paulina Porizkova attend 33rd Annual Rock &amp; Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Public Auditorium on April 14, 2018, in Cleveland, Ohio.  A month after The Cars' induction, Porizkova announced she and Ocasek had split a year earlier.

Ric Ocasek of The Cars and Paulina Porizkova attend 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Public Auditorium on April 14, 2018, in Cleveland, Ohio.  A month after The Cars' induction, Porizkova announced she and Ocasek had split a year earlier. (Getty)

Porizkova and Ocasek shared two sons together. "Witnessing the pain of my children was probably one of the worst things that has happened to me," she said on Jada Pinkett Smith's show, fighting back tears. 

Not only was she disinherited from Ocasek's will, leaving her broke, but Porizkova was also abandoned by her boyfriend on the day she was moving out of the home she shared with Ocasek "when I probably need him most."

Porizkova said she is 57 and in a "small" dating pool.

Porizkova said she is 57 and in a "small" dating pool. (Photo by Franziska Krug/Getty Images for Ernstings Family)

"Now I’m 57, and I’m in the dating pool," she laughed. "It’s a small pool – dirty little puddle. It sucks." She said men her age willing to date women her age have already slept with her friends. 

"There’s like five guys we keep passing around," she joked. 

