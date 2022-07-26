Kate Moss says she felt objectified by shirtless Calvin Klein ad with Mark Wahlberg: 'Vulnerable and scared'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kate Moss is not a fan of her famous black-and-white Calvin Klein underwear advertisement with Mark Wahlberg.

In 1992, the supermodel was still a teenager when she was featured topless while clutching onto a bare-skinned Wahlberg for Calvin Klein. Moss, now 48, told BBC radio host Lauren Laverne on Sunday's "Desert Island Discs" episode that she had "not very good memories" from the experience.

"He was very macho, and it was all about him. He had a big entourage. I was just this kind of model," Moss said about Wahlberg, who at the time went by the stage name "Marky Mark." "I think they played on my vulnerability. I was like quite young and innocent, so Calvin loved that."

Moss revealed her mental health in the weeks leading up to the shoot was also strained because a doctor had prescribed Valium to deal with her severe anxiety.

"I really didn't feel well at all before the shoot. For like, a week or two, I couldn't get out of bed," she told Laverne.

SUPERMODEL KATE MOSS, JOHNNY DEPP'S EX, WILL TESTIFY WEDNESDAY ABOUT INFAMOUS STAIRCASE RUMOR

Her criticisms of the advertisement and Wahlberg first appeared a decade ago in Vanity Fair when Moss said she had a mental breakdown after working with the former rapper. Wahlberg has not yet responded to her latest comments but did address some of her claims during a 2020 interview with the Guardian.

"I think I was probably a little rough around the edges. Kind of doing my thing," he said. "I wasn't very… worldly, let's say that. But I've seen her and said hello. I think we saw each other at a concert here and there; we said hi and exchanged pleasantries."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In May, Moss testified during the Amber Heard-Johnny Depp defamation trial that the former "Pirates of the Caribbean" star never physically abused her during their three-year relationship between 1994 and 1997.

"He never pushed me, kicked me, or threw me down any stairs," she told the BBC on Sunday. "I know the truth about Johnny. I know he never kicked me down the stairs. I had to say that truth," Moss told Laverne during Sunday's episode.