Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Kate Middleton wows at Wimbledon with Brad Pitt and Ariana Grande in the stands

Other celebrities attended the match, including Hugh Jackman, Andrew Garfield, and Emma Watson.

By Elizabeth Stanton | Fox News
close
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘dedicated to duty’ as monarchy's future: ' A real partnership' Video

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘dedicated to duty’ as monarchy's future: ' A real partnership'

True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen details how the Prince and Princess of Wales are following in the footsteps of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip as a royal couple.

Wimbledon was the place to be for celebrities this weekend, and Kate Middleton and the royal family were the stars of the show.

The Princess of Wales wore a green Roland Mouret dress, according to People, for the event. 

The outlet also noted she accessorized with a bow pin in dark green and purple, the color of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, a royal patronage she received from Queen Elizabeth II in 2016.

Prince William wore a linen blazer, and the family’s two oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, were in attendance and watched the match with their parents.

Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Kate Middleton talking with tennis officials

Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Kate Middleton speak to ball boys and girls as they arrive to attend day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 16, 2023 in London, England.  (Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Princess Charlotte made her debut at Wimbledon and stole the show in the stands, wearing sunglasses and at one point looking hilariously disinterested in the event.

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte watch Wimbledon in the stands.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023 men's final on July 16, 2023, in London, England. This year's final was Princess Charlotte's debut at the event. (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

PRINCE WILLIAM, KATE MIDDLETON'S KIDS STEAL THE SPOTLIGHT DURING ROYAL OUTING

Stars also turned out in droves to watch the men’s singles final between Spain's Carlos Alcaraz Garfia and Serbia’s Novak Djokovic.

Brad Pitt was in the stands next to his "Snatch" director Guy Ritichie, sporting sunglasses and a short haircut.

Brad Pitt wearing sunglasses and blue shirt in the stands at Wimbledon.

Guy Ritchie, Brad Pitt and Jeremy Kleiner watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023 men's final on Centre Court during day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships on July 16, 2023, in London, England.  (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Ariana Grande was surrounded by a host of heartthrobs, including Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey on her left, "The Amazing Spider-Man" star Andrew Garfield on her right, and "Avengers" star Tom Hiddleston in the row in front of her with his wife, Zawe Ashton.

Jonathan Bailey, Ariana Grande, Andrew Garfield and Tom Hiddleston

Jonathan Bailey, Ariana Grande, Andrew Garfield and Tom Hiddleston watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023 men's final  on July 16, 2023 in London, England. Grande has been in the U.K. film the big screen adaptation of the musical "Wicked." (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

The normally brunette Grande sported blonde hair, dyed for her role in the upcoming "Wicked" films under a baseball cap.

‘WICKED’ DIRECTOR SHARES FIRST LOOK AT ARIANA GRANDE AND CYNTHIA ERIVO’S CHARACTERS

Hugh Jackman, and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, were photographed in the stands, marking the second time they've made a public appearance in the past month, a rarity for the couple of 27 years. 

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness watch Wimbledon in the stands

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023 men's final of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships on July 16, 2023, in London, England. Jackman and Furness have been together 27 years, but aren't often photographed in public. (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

It was also a date for Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz. The couple wore suit looks, with Craig in gray linen accessorized with a pocket square and Weisz in white and cream. They clearly were invested in the outcome of the match.

Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig wear sunglasses in the stands at Wimbledon.

Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023 men's final of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships on July 16, 2023, in London, England. The couple have been together 12 years. (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Nick Jonas, Idris Elba, and Emma Watson also showed their excitement or worry over the match, which Alcaraz eventually won.

Three split of Emma Watson, Idris Elba, and Nick Jonas reacting to Wimbledon.

Emma Watson, Idris Elba, and Nick Jonas were among the celebrities invested in the men's final at Wimbledon on July 16, 2023. (Karawai Tang)

Middleton presented Alcaraz with the gold Wimbledon Trophy after the match.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Kate Middleton wearing a green dress presents the Wimbledon trophy to Carlos Alcaraz Garfia

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 16: Catherine, Princess of Wales on Centre Court to present Carlos Alcaraz with the Wimbledon gentlemen's singles trophy during day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 16, 2023, in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

The Princess of Wales has been attending Wimbledon almost every year since she married Prince William in 2011, and the outing has been a tradition for the royal family.

Middleton was often spotted next to Meghan Markle when she and Prince Harry were still working members of the royal family.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle in the stands at Wimbledon.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle at Wimbledon in 2019. According to a royal expert, the two women were never all that friendly.  (Karwai Tang)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Despite the friendly photos in the stands, True Royalty TV founder Nick Bullen recently told Fox News Digital the royal wives were never that close.

"There wasn’t really any relationship between the two of them," Bullen said in April. "It was the brothers – Prince William and Prince Harry – who were falling out, not the sisters-in-law, not the wives."

Trending