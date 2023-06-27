‘Wolverine’ star Hugh Jackman, wife Deborra-Lee Furness step out in rare public appearance

Hugh Jackman is a huge movie star, with films like the X-Men series and "The Greatest Showman" under his belt.

But when it comes to his personal life, he's a little more subtle. Although he has a wife of 27 years, Deborra-Lee Furness, the two aren't often spotted together. This weekend, however, they appeared happy to be photographed as they attended Pink's concert in Hyde Park.

In the photos, both of them are dressed quite casually, with Jackman in a white t-shirt, navy shorts and white sneakers. He also wore a pair of round-framed glasses.

HUGH JACKMAN AND WIFE DEBORRA-LEE FURNESS DANCE ALONGSIDE RYAN REYNOLDS CUTOUT IN HOLIDAY VIDEO

Furness wore cropped white pants, a navy elbow-length shirt and black and white athletic shoes. She had her hair in a messy updo and left her glasses perched on top of her head.

The couple seemed to be in good spirits, with Jackman smiling and waving at the camera.

HUGH JACKMAN ON WIFE: ‘SHE’S THE GREATEST THING THAT HAPPENED TO ME'

They also appeared to be as close as ever. They were holding hands, and in one photo Jackman smiled at the photographer while resting a hand on Furness' shoulder.

Jackman is known for being crazy about Furness. In a 2018 acceptance speech at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, he sang his wife's praises.

"You believed in me when I couldn’t. You’ve loved me with a passion and a depth that I didn’t even know existed — and I don’t think I even felt that I deserved. You have pushed and encouraged me when I was scared to venture out. You have smiled me into smiling. You have sung me into singing. You have loved me into loving and like everything I do in my life, I share this with you. I love you."

To celebrate their anniversary last year, he made an Instagram post dedicated to her, writing, "Today I celebrate 26 years of marriage to my extraordinary wife. Every single day is filled with so much laughter, joy and backgammon!!!! Deb, you light up my life. I love you with all my heart!"

Both Jackman and Furness made some cheeky comments about their sex life in an interview with The Sun in 2013, joking that he wears his Wolverine costume in the bedroom.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"The sheets we go through," he said.

Furness kept up the joke, saying, "Oh my God, it’s dreadful! Always with the claws. I’m like, ‘Mix the salad. Put them to use, come on!'"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The happy couple shares two children, a 22-year-old son named Oscar and a 17-year-old daughter named Ava.