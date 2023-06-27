Expand / Collapse search
Couples
Published

‘Wolverine’ star Hugh Jackman, wife Deborra-Lee Furness step out in rare public appearance

Hugh Jackman, 54, and Debra-Lee Furness, 67, have been married for 27 years

By Emily Trainham | Fox News
Hugh Jackman ready to hit the road





Hugh Jackman is a huge movie star, with films like the X-Men series and "The Greatest Showman" under his belt.

But when it comes to his personal life, he's a little more subtle. Although he has a wife of 27 years, Deborra-Lee Furness, the two aren't often spotted together. This weekend, however, they appeared happy to be photographed as they attended Pink's concert in Hyde Park.

In the photos, both of them are dressed quite casually, with Jackman in a white t-shirt, navy shorts and white sneakers. He also wore a pair of round-framed glasses.

HUGH JACKMAN AND WIFE DEBORRA-LEE FURNESS DANCE ALONGSIDE RYAN REYNOLDS CUTOUT IN HOLIDAY VIDEO

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness arrive at a festival

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness arrive at American Express’ BST Hyde Park festival for Pink’s performance in London, United Kingdom on Sunday, June 25, 2023. (The Mega Agency )

Furness wore cropped white pants, a navy elbow-length shirt and black and white athletic shoes. She had her hair in a messy updo and left her glasses perched on top of her head.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness arrive at a festival

Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborraa-Lee Furness were spotted holding hands during a rare appearance. (The Mega Agency )

The couple seemed to be in good spirits, with Jackman smiling and waving at the camera.

HUGH JACKMAN ON WIFE: ‘SHE’S THE GREATEST THING THAT HAPPENED TO ME'

They also appeared to be as close as ever. They were holding hands, and in one photo Jackman smiled at the photographer while resting a hand on Furness' shoulder.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness arrive at a festival

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness appear to be as close as ever as they attend Pink's concert. (The Mega Agency )

Jackman is known for being crazy about Furness. In a 2018 acceptance speech at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, he sang his wife's praises. 

"You believed in me when I couldn’t. You’ve loved me with a passion and a depth that I didn’t even know existed — and I don’t think I even felt that I deserved. You have pushed and encouraged me when I was scared to venture out. You have smiled me into smiling. You have sung me into singing. You have loved me into loving and like everything I do in my life, I share this with you. I love you."

To celebrate their anniversary last year, he made an Instagram post dedicated to her, writing, "Today I celebrate 26 years of marriage to my extraordinary wife. Every single day is filled with so much laughter, joy and backgammon!!!! Deb, you light up my life. I love you with all my heart!"

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness arrive at a festival

Hugh Jackman waves as he and wife Deborra-Lee Furness arrive at American Express’ BST Hyde Park festival for Pink’s performance in London, United Kingdom on Sunday. (The Mega Agency )

Both Jackman and Furness made some cheeky comments about their sex life in an interview with The Sun in 2013, joking that he wears his Wolverine costume in the bedroom.

"The sheets we go through," he said.

Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness at the 2023 Met Gala

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness have been married since 1996. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Furness kept up the joke, saying, "Oh my God, it’s dreadful! Always with the claws. I’m like, ‘Mix the salad. Put them to use, come on!'"

The happy couple shares two children, a 22-year-old son named Oscar and a 17-year-old daughter named Ava.

Emily Trainham is an entertainment editor for Fox News Digital.

