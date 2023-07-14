Expand / Collapse search
Prince William, Kate Middleton's kids steal the spotlight during royal outing

Prince George, 9; Princess Charlotte, 8; and Prince Louis, 5, accompanied their parents to a Royal Air Force station

By Emily Trainham | Fox News
Being a royal family member certainly has its perks.

Prince William and Kate Middleton on Friday took all three of their children — Prince George, 9; Princess Charlotte, 8; and Prince Louis, 5 — on a royal outing to a Royal Air Force station. The royals got the chance to look at the insides and outsides of a variety of planes as preparations are being made for this weekend's Royal International Air Tattoo show, the world's largest military air show.

The mood seemed to be a mix of excitement and deference as the family also explored the exact C-17 transporter aircraft that flew the body of Queen Elizabeth from Edinburgh — which is near Balmoral Castle, where she passed away last year — back to London.

Prince William and Kate Middleton with their kids on a large aircraft

Prince William and Kate Middleton brought their children on an aircraft that will be at the Royal International Air Tattoo show this weekend. (Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP)

It wasn't solely a trip to pay tribute to the late Queen, however — they also saw various jets, helicopters and more.

While they were there, they also saw a bit of a preview of the upcoming air show.

Upon their arrival, a few aircraft were in the sky, but as the rain began pouring down, that part of the family outing ended.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince Loius walk on a plane

Prince William, Kate Middleton and family climb on a large aircraft. (CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Prince and Princess of Wales also took their young princes and princess to Techno Zone, an area on the airfield that offers hands-on learning experiences for children, namely in flying an aircraft but also in other areas of the STEM field.

True to form, the family was impeccably dressed as they explored the airfield. Middleton, known for her keen fashion sense, appeared in a pair of ankle-length navy pants with a cream-colored top tucked in and a beige and white pinstriped double-breasted blazer on top.

A split image of Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte

A look at Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte's outfits for the event. (CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP)

Charlotte wore a white and navy-striped dress with a white cardigan with navy slip-on sneakers with her hair tied back in braids.

Blue seemed to be the color of the day, as William chose navy pants and a blue patterned blazer over a light blue shirt and George had on a blue polo with green chinos.

A photo of Prince William and Prince George looking at aircraft controls

Prince William and Prince George check out the operations on an aircraft. (CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP)

Little Louis stole the show as always in navy shorts, a navy sweater with a white collar peaking out and a pair of shoes that matched his big sister's.

Two photos of Prince Louis posing.

Prince Louis waves to photographers while at the airfield. (CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP)

The Prince and Princess of Wales clearly had a good time, even with the rain, tweeting, "A family day out at the @airtattoo - in the wonderful British summer weather," adding an umbrella emoji. "Great exploring the C-17 and meeting @usairforce crew." 

Besides the family fun and the small tribute to Queen Elizabeth, William and Middleton have additional ties to the Royal Air Force.

Two images of Prince William and Kate Middleton with their kids.

Prince William and Kate Middleton spend quality time with their children during a royal outing. (CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP)

William worked for years in the force, acting as a pilot both for the air ambulance and the search and rescue force. He gave up the piloting six years ago, but he now acts as Honorary Air Commodore of RAF Coningsby.

For her part, Middleton is Honorary Air Commodore of the Air Cadets.

Emily Trainham is an entertainment editor for Fox News Digital.

