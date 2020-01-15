Kate Middleton steps out for first royal engagement since 'Megxit' controversy

Kate Middleton isn't letting any family drama keep her from fulfilling her royal duties.

The Duchess of Cambridge, along with her husband Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, stepped out on Wednesday in their first appearance as a couple since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced last week they were stepping down as senior members of the royal family.

The couple was in Bradford, England, for the day visiting the restaurant My Lahore, as well as students from Bradford College who work there. They also met representatives from the U.K. Women’s Muslim Council and visited Bradford City Hall.

"My Lahore is a British Asian restaurant chain which has taken inspiration from Lahore, known as the Food Capital of Pakistan, visited by the Duke and Duchess in 2019," Kensington Palace announced on its official Instagram account.

"The Duke and Duchess tried their hands at making mango lassis before sitting down to meet representatives from the U.K. Women’s Muslim Council and people who have benefitted from the Council’s Curry Circle," it continued. "The Curry Circle, which is sponsored by My Lahore, is an initiative that provides a hot two-course meal for people who are homeless or struggling to feed themselves."

On Tuesday, Prince William was back to his individual royal duties, just one day after Queen Elizabeth called a family meeting to discuss the Sussexes' exit strategy from the royal family.

The Duke of Cambridge, who was representing his grandmother, hosted an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace to honor Alex Duguid and British singer M.I.A. with MBEs, or Member of the Order of the British Empire.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Prince William met with Queen Elizabeth, his father Prince Charles and his brother Prince Harry at Sandringham to hash out how the family will be handling the duke and duchess' shocking announcement.

“Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family,” 93-year-old Queen Elizabeth II said in a statement late Monday. “My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working members of the royal family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.

“Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives. It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the U.K.," the Queen said. "These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days.”

Markle, who flew back to Canada last week, stepped out for her first solo event since the shocking announcement. The Duchess of Sussex visited the Downtown Eastside Women's Center in Vancouver.

According to the center's Facebook page, Markle, 38, had tea and discussed issues women in the community are facing.

The center also shared a photo of Markle standing with eight other women, all smiling brightly.

"Look who we had tea with today!" the center wrote on Facebook. "The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, visited us today to discuss issues affecting women in the community."

Prince Harry, 35, is expected to join Markle and baby Archie in Canada after hosting the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draws for the men’s, women’s and wheelchair tournaments at Buckingham Palace on Thursday.