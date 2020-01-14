Kate Middleton ‘will have to represent the face of Britain’s future’ following ‘Megxit,’ experts say

With Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry splitting their time between the U.K. and Canada, Kate Middleton will need to step up to the plate.

The Duchess of Cambridge was noticeably absent from the royal family summit that took place on Queen Elizabeth II’s Sandringham estate on Monday to discuss the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “stepping back” as senior members of The Firm.

The attendees were limited to the heads of each family — those born into the British royal family, People magazine reported. Therefore, their spouses, including Prince William’s wife, as well as Prince Charles’ wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Elizabeth’s husband Prince Philip, were not in attendance.

Royal author Leslie Carroll told Fox News Middleton, 38, will be expected to take on more duties now than ever before.

“With the latest bombshell from the Sussexes, the queen may expect Kate to take even more of a presence in the U.K. and step up her appearances, becoming the face and patron of additional charities and organizations,” she explained. “Meghan will no longer be in the U.K. full time to share the responsibilities.”

Middleton’s husband is second in line to the British throne. Therefore, Carroll suspects Middleton will be seen as the face of the monarchy as it continues to evolve.

“Kate is the one who will have to represent the face of Britain’s future on a more regular basis and balance an increasingly challenging schedule of royal duties while being a hands-on mother of young children.

William and Middleton share three children: Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1.

Following the meeting, Elizabeth, 93, issued a statement to the public.

“Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family,” the reigning monarch shared in a statement. “My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.

“Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives,” Elizabeth continued. “It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK. These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days.”

The queen says there are still issues to be resolved but she wants it done within days.

London-based royal commentator Neil Sean previously told Fox News there is “a lot to be proud of” concerning what Middleton has achieved within the royal family.

“Not only has she created a loving home for future King William and has three adorable children, but the last two years have seen Kate really place her firm fashionable stiletto heel within the royal family known as The Firm,” he said.

“A… notable feature within the last year is [Kate's] closeness to… the queen,” he pointed out. “We all know the queen has welcomed Meghan warmly into the royal family, but unlike Meghan, Kate has brought nothing but serenity to her majesty. No huge tabloid busts up with the in-laws and fathers. What has really evolved is how gently and quietly the queen is sublimely guiding, advising and helping in a very discreet manner the future queen that will be Kate. A courtier told me that ‘Kate is the queen’s number one priority as she knows it will be her who the real monarchy will fall onto in the future.'"

But Middleton’s work in proving herself as a duchess is far from over. Royal historian and blogger Marlene Koenig stressed there’s more to royal life than just being a doting wife and mother.

“I think Catherine is becoming more comfortable in her role, but she has not done anything major in her role as Duchess of Cambridge,” Koenig shared. “There is talk about early education programs, but so far nothing substantial. In order for Catherine to effect change, she needs to be out and about, doing royal engagements, several times a week, rather than a few engagements here and there, and then nothing. Yes, of course, there are private meetings, the behind-the-scenes conversations, but in order to have a real voice to effect change, the Duchess of Cambridge needs to be doing more.”