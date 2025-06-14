Kate Middleton channels Princess Diana in striking blue outfit at Trooping the Colour

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kate Middleton seems to be keeping the memory of Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth II alive during King Charles III's 2025 Trooping the Colour, an annual event also known as the King’s Birthday Parade, in London.

The Princess of Wales stepped out at the royal event on June 14, appearing to channel the elegance of her late mother-in-law, as she wore a Catherine Walker dress coat in aqua blue with a matching hat by Juliette Botterill, according to People.

Her royal ensemble included a white lapel on one side and an Irish Guards regiment brooch. She accessorized with pearl drop earrings that once belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Middleton's daughter, Charlotte, matched her mother in a lighter aqua-colored dress with white trim in the center and white shoes. Her hair was styled and pulled back in braids at the top, as she wore her hair down.

The 43-year-old Princess of Wales made a style statement, as her look was strikingly similar to one worn by Princess Diana during the 1988 Trooping the Colour.

Princess Diana was seen then in a similar shade of blue-green with white lapels, as she held a young Prince Harry who matched with his mother in aqua-colored suspenders.

While the princess had a bold royal fashion moment at this year's Trooping the Colour, she appeared to step back into a prominent position alongside King Charles and Queen Camilla.

The Princess of Wales joined Charles and Camilla on the dais at the Horse Guards Parade during the annual event. As Colonel-in-Chief of the Irish Guards, one of the seven regiments of the British Army’s Household Division that participate in the ceremony, her presence carried both ceremonial and symbolic weight.

In 2024, Middleton's appearance at the annual event took a different tone – it was her first public appearance since announcing her cancer diagnosis. While she appeared on the balcony with the rest of the royal family then, she otherwise stuck to the sidelines.

She shared earlier this year that her cancer is now in remission.

Being positioned alongside the King and Queen is a distinguished honor, and it marked a significant moment in Middleton’s royal journey, according to People.

Also during the event, Charles was seen riding in a carriage alongside Camilla as she wore a white ensemble. Charles and other senior royals wore black armbands during the military parade as a mark of respect for the victims of the Air India plane crash.

The monarch, who is still undergoing treatment for cancer, was at the festivities alongside Prince William, Middleton and their three children, as well as Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Queen Camilla and other key royal figures.

Prince William was seen riding horseback this year alongside Princess Anne and Prince Edward. Meanwhile, wife Middleton and their three children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, rode in a carriage before appearing with the king and queen on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Prince Louis charmed once again at Trooping the Colour as he was all smiles during the annual event. He sweetly greeted the crowd with his royal wave as he appeared alongside his mother and siblings.

Prince George and Prince Louis sported suits with red ties, as they matched their father's military uniform.

According to the royal family's website , Trooping the Colour has marked the official birthday of the British sovereign for over 260 years. It features over 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians. It ends with an RAF flypast, which is watched by the royal family.