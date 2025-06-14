Expand / Collapse search
Royal Families

Kate Middleton channels Princess Diana in striking blue outfit at Trooping the Colour

Princess of Wales could also be seen wearing Queen Elizabeth's pearl earrings

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
Princess Kate should be ‘applauded’ for her courage: Neil Sean Video

Princess Kate should be ‘applauded’ for her courage: Neil Sean

Royal expert Neil Sean reacts to the Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis and shares what it means for the royal family.

Kate Middleton seems to be keeping the memory of Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth II alive during King Charles III's 2025 Trooping the Colour, an annual event also known as the King’s Birthday Parade, in London.

The Princess of Wales stepped out at the royal event on June 14, appearing to channel the elegance of her late mother-in-law, as she wore a Catherine Walker dress coat in aqua blue with a matching hat by Juliette Botterill, according to People

Her royal ensemble included a white lapel on one side and an Irish Guards regiment brooch. She accessorized with pearl drop earrings that once belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth II. 

princess kate_princess diana

Kate Middleton channeled her late mother-in-law and at King Charles's Trooping the Colour, wearing a dress reminiscent of Diana's 1988 outfit. (Getty Images)

Middleton's daughter, Charlotte, matched her mother in a lighter aqua-colored dress with white trim in the center and white shoes. Her hair was styled and pulled back in braids at the top, as she wore her hair down.  

Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton at Trooping the Colour

Britain's Princess Charlotte and Kate, the Princess of Wales, leave Buckingham Palace ahead of Trooping the Colour, the king's annual birthday parade, in London, Saturday, June 14, 2025. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)

The 43-year-old Princess of Wales made a style statement, as her look was strikingly similar to one worn by Princess Diana during the 1988 Trooping the Colour. 

Princess Diana was seen then in a similar shade of blue-green with white lapels, as she held a young Prince Harry who matched with his mother in aqua-colored suspenders. 

Prince Harry, Princess Diana

Princess Diana shown with young Prince Harry at the 1988 Trooping the Colour. (Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

While the princess had a bold royal fashion moment at this year's Trooping the Colour, she appeared to step back into a prominent position alongside King Charles and Queen Camilla. 

Queen Camilla, King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children at Trooping the Colour

From left, Queen Camilla, King Charles III, Prince Louis, Prince William, Prince George, Kate Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, to view the flypast following the Trooping the Colour ceremony. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)

The Princess of Wales joined Charles and Camilla on the dais at the Horse Guards Parade during the annual event. As Colonel-in-Chief of the Irish Guards, one of the seven regiments of the British Army’s Household Division that participate in the ceremony, her presence carried both ceremonial and symbolic weight.

In 2024, Middleton's appearance at the annual event took a different tone – it was her first public appearance since announcing her cancer diagnosis. While she appeared on the balcony with the rest of the royal family then, she otherwise stuck to the sidelines.

She shared earlier this year that her cancer is now in remission.

Kate Middleton at Trooping the Colour

Kate Middleton joined her father-in-law, King Charles, on the dais at the Horse Guards Parade during the annual event.  (John Phillips/Getty Images)

Being positioned alongside the King and Queen is a distinguished honor, and it marked a significant moment in Middleton’s royal journey, according to People. 

King Charles at Trooping the Colour

Britain's King Charles salutes troops as they march past during Trooping the Colour. The king is wearing a black armband as a mark of respect to the victims of the Air India plane crash. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Also during the event, Charles was seen riding in a carriage alongside Camilla as she wore a white ensemble. Charles and other senior royals wore black armbands during the military parade as a mark of respect for the victims of the Air India plane crash.

Queen Camilla, King Charles

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla leave Buckingham Palace ahead of Trooping the Colour in London, Saturday, June 14, 2025. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)

The monarch, who is still undergoing treatment for cancer, was at the festivities alongside Prince William, Middleton and their three children, as well as Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Queen Camilla and other key royal figures.

Prince William riding a horse at Trooping the Colour

Prince William was in full uniform as he rode horseback during the event. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Prince William was seen riding horseback this year alongside Princess Anne and Prince Edward. Meanwhile, wife Middleton and their three children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, rode in a carriage before appearing with the king and queen on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Royal family

Prince Louis charmed once again at Trooping the Colour as he was all smiles during the royal event. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Prince Louis charmed once again at Trooping the Colour as he was all smiles during the annual event. He sweetly greeted the crowd with his royal wave as he appeared alongside his mother and siblings.

Prince George and Prince Louis sported suits with red ties, as they matched their father's military uniform. 

Prince Louis, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton at Trooping the Colour

From left, Prince Louis, Prince George, Kate, the Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte arrive for the Trooping the Colour. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)

According to the royal family's website, Trooping the Colour has marked the official birthday of the British sovereign for over 260 years. It features over 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians. It ends with an RAF flypast, which is watched by the royal family.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

