Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton faces mounting pressures of becoming queen: experts

Now that the Princess of Wales is cancer free, the mother of three has returned to royal duties in full force

By Stephanie Nolasco , Ashley Papa Fox News
Published
close
It's nice to see the normality back from Kate Middleton: Neil Sean Video

It's nice to see the normality back from Kate Middleton: Neil Sean

U.K. royal reporter Neil Sean reacts to Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, completing chemotherapy for her cancer on The Story.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

As Kate Middleton returns to royal duties, she can’t escape the pressure of being England’s queen consort one day.

"Her priority and thoughts are keeping her family well and safe, as well as forging ahead as the relatable and relevant future queen," British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital.

"Princess Catherine is prepared for the current working shift," Chard claimed. "As the statesman, Prince William is center stage and working on his soft diplomacy skills. His diplomatic missions designed to boost UK ties [will] mean more travel… Princess Catherine knew exactly what her role would be when marrying into the royal family. She has all the fitting attributes, seamlessly transitioning into her role over many years."

KATE MIDDLETON RETURNS TO ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE AS COLONEL AFTER BATTLING CANCER

Kate Middleton looking to the side smiling in a green blazer and white shirt.

Kate Middleton is gearing up to be the future queen consort someday. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"She receives support from her family and learned from the very best, the late Queen Elizabeth II," Chard added.

Chard’s claims came shortly after royal insiders recently spoke to People magazine for their cover story on the Princess of Wales. In it, they claimed that the mother of three has been "managing the growing expectations tied to her future role as queen." They noted it’s "a responsibility that now feels more pressing than ever."

The Prince and Princess of Wales at the coronation of King Charles III, in May 2023.

The Prince and Princess of Wales with their two children at the coronation of King Charles III in May 2023. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital that as King Charles III continues to battle an undisclosed form of cancer, all eyes are on Kate and William to lead the monarchy’s future.

Kate Middleton smiling in a purple blazer standing in front of a podium

Catherine, Princess of Wales, makes a keynote speech during the Shaping Us National Symposium on November 15, 2023, in London, England. The symposium, hosted by the Princess of Wales and The Royal Foundation Center for Early Childhood, brings together leaders and specialists to consider key foundational skills for early childhood which can result in healthy adult lives. (Richard Pohle - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"King Charles is looking his age now and his illness has taken its toll," said Turner about the 76-year-old. "A new era of [a] young monarchy is set to take over the mantle in the future.

"The pressure of being the Princess of Wales, looking after a young family, being by William’s side, still recovering from cancer treatments, as well as the mental trauma she faced still weighs heavily on Kate. But she seems to be smiling throughout, delighting crowds when seen in public, and giving a new confidence to the future monarchy."

Kate Middleton wearing a pale blue dress smiling at Princess Anne wearing an ivory dress with a matching brown hat.

Kate Middleton has received plenty of support from senior royals, including Princess Anne. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Kate is known as one of the most famous, photographed and talked-about women in the world. But behind palace doors, she fought a very personal battle.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Kate Middleton in a white top with navy stripes sits on a bench to announce she has cancer

Kate Middleton announced to the world she had cancer in a pre-recorded message shared in March 2024. (The Prince and Princess of Wales Twitter)

In March of last year, after sparking concern due to her absence from the public eye, Kate disclosed that she was being treated for an unspecified form of cancer. Six weeks before her revelation, Buckingham Palace announced that Charles was receiving treatment for cancer.

In September, Kate announced she had completed chemotherapy and would be making some public appearances in the coming months.

A close-up of Kate Middleton smiling from a carriage at Trooping the Colour

Catherine, Princess of Wales during Trooping the Colour on June 15, 2024, in London, England.  (Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

"Catherine is prioritizing her health and family as she recovers from a truly traumatic year, which William has described as ‘brutal,’" royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Fox News Digital.

Kate Middleton wearing a red dress and a matching hat smiling next to a Prince William in a suit and purple tie.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey on March 10, 2025, in London, England. (Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"It has, as illness knows no boundaries, enabled her to link with other sufferers and, in moving video messages, communicate in a unique way. However, her commitment to a future as our queen is total. She and William make an ideal team, whether on tour together or enjoying a bit of sporting rivalry."

Kate Middleton looking back and smiling in a purple dress.

Middleton returned to her beloved Wimbledon in July 2024. (Getty Images)

"Their popularity, both at home and abroad, is phenomenal and rightly so," he said. "There is also her influence on fashion, which should not be downplayed. She is in an ideal partnership with William in very testing times for the Western world. The monarchy has a special role to play as things evolve."

Turner claimed that as Kate thinks about her future as queen, she’s been getting plenty of support from three women.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Queen Camilla holding a sign for Kate Middleton outdoors surrounded by people.

Queen Camilla receives a message of support for Catherine, Princess of Wales from well-wishers during her visit to the Farmers' Market on March 27, 2024, in Shrewsbury, England. (Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images)

"Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, is one former PR stalwart she can totally rely on for advice," said Turner. "Princess Anne has a huge royal role these days in working with the king [closely]. No doubt, behind the scenes, she, too, gives guidance. 

"Queen Camilla… also comes from a non-royal background and is a wonderful example of how she treats everyone with great respect, dignity and diplomacy. Thus, she is another shining example for Kate to follow."

Kate Middleton, Prince William

Kate Middleton has returned to royal duties and has accompanied her husband to raise awareness of causes they support. (Getty Images)

Still, William is always on hand to guide Kate in what will be one of the greatest roles of her life.

Kate Middleton with a dark blue suit and matching hat sitting next to Queen Elizabeth II who is wearing a light blue suit with a matching hat.

Queen Elizabeth II was a role model for Kate Middleton. England's longest-reigning monarch died in 2022 at age 96. (Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"William, now a practiced royal professional, will create the extra guidance Kate needs to fulfill this enormous task ahead," said Turner.

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich claimed to Fox News Digital that the king greatly admires his "beloved" daughter-in-law and cheers her on behind the scenes as she continues to take on royal duties in the new year.

King Charles waving next to Queen Camilla and a priest

King Charles III has been frequently spotted completing royal duties and attending Sunday service alongside his wife, Queen Camilla. (Max Mumby/Getty Images)

"The royal family, particularly King Charles III, have embraced her," said Fordwich. "There is a universal admiration for her. Sophie is also a steady and strong mentor. Sophie, also with a non-royal background, has successfully navigated royal life and, likewise, has never put a foot wrong, so her guidance is a great asset."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kate Middleton in a dark suit smiling at King Charles wearing a dark blue suit with medals.

King Charles III has a great fondness for his daughter-in-law, royal experts have told Fox News Digital. (Geoff Pugh - WPA Pool / Getty Images)

"[The royal family feels] Princess Catherine is handling the pressures of her royal duties with grace and dignity," Fordwich shared. "Her quiet confidence, resilience and relatability have rendered her beloved by the public, topping the popularity polls on both sides of the Atlantic and throughout the Commonwealth… She’s now extremely comfortable and relaxed in her role."

"She never complains but rather carries on with her great roles to make generational changes with her early years care projects," Fordwich continued. "She’s deeply committed to improving life chances for those with a tough start in life, a huge element of development in the first four years of life."

WATCH:  IT'S NICE TO SEE THE NORMALITY BACK FROM KATE MIDDLETON: NEIL SEAN

It's nice to see the normality back from Kate Middleton: Neil Sean Video

Palace insiders told People magazine that they’ve been surprised by Kate’s approach to royal duties. Some had speculated that she would keep her public appearances limited as she focuses on her recovery. However, she has "defied expectations" with several solo engagements early this year.

Kate Middleton and Sophie with their backs turned as Sophie puts her hand on Kate's back.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attend the annual National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph on November 10, 2024, in London, England.  (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"She is the MVP of the royal family, and no one knew when she was going to come back," royal historian Amanda Foreman told the outlet.

Still, the outlet noted that the palace continues to "exercise caution." They have chosen to announce her appearances closer to the time while emphasizing that her recovery is their top priority.

Kate Middleton looks happy as she appears in a video to update the public on her cancer battle

Kate Middleton announced in September 2024 that she had completed chemotherapy treatments. (Will Warr)

"She has been very good at managing expectations, and it’s wise for her to downplay it a bit because when she does more than people anticipated, it has a greater impact," royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith told the outlet. "It’s evident that she is feeling closer to 100 percent than one would have thought at this stage."

Kate Middleton in a green dress with a matching hat sitting next to Queen Camilla on a royal carriage.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Queen Camilla travel down The Mall in a horse-drawn carriage during Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023, in London, England.  (Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

The outlet also reported that there’s been "a shift" in how Kate now wants to be perceived. Earlier this year, The Sunday Times initially reported that Kensington Palace will cut back on naming the clothing designers Princess Kate chooses to wear while participating in royal duties.

A spokesperson for the palace told the outlet, "There is an absolute feeling that [the public work] is not about what the princess is wearing."

KATE MIDDLETON PUTS FOOT DOWN WITH ROYAL CHILDREN, ‘BARBARIC’ RITUAL: EXPERT

Kate Middleton Prince William arrive at London BAFTAs

Kate Middleton is one of the most photographed women in the world. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

"She wants the focus to be on the really important issues, the people and the causes she is spotlighting," the story continued. "There will always be an appreciation of what the princess is wearing from some of the public, and she gets that. But do we need to be officially always saying what she is wearing? No. The style is there, but it’s about the substance."

Kate Middleton in a polka dot dress and a matching hat standing and laughing with Sophia in a floral dress and a matching pink hat.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh during the Order Of The Garter Service at Windsor Castle on June 19, 2023, in Windsor, England. (Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

However, Kensington Palace clarified the statement nearly a week later after the move sparked controversy.

The palace's decision not to release details was criticized, as Kate's outfit choices tend to shine a light on British fashion designers and the fashion industry itself.

Kate Middle heads to Westminster Hall

Kate Middleton became the Princess of Wales upon the death of Queen Elizabeth II. (Getty Images)

Kensington Palace later said there was "no change" in the approach to Kate’s fashion policy.

Kate Middleton standing in a fitted green coat with matching hat and shamrocks pinned to her.

Kate Middleton attends the traditional St Patrick's Day Parade of the Irish Guards at Wellington Barracks in London, United Kingdom on March 17, 2025. During the ceremony, the Princess of Wales presented Long Service Medals and Good Conduct Medals to the soldiers of the Regiment. She then continued the tradition of distributing shamrocks to officers and guards.  (Raid Necati Aslm/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"Over the last week, I have received numerous questions about a story regarding The Princess of Wales’s clothing and how Kensington Palace shares information about her outfits," a Kensington Palace spokesperson told People magazine.

Prince William, Kate Middleton Boston

Kate Middleton joined Prince William at the 2022 Earthshot Prize Awards in Boston in December. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

"To clarify, the comments that appeared in the article were from me, not The Princess of Wales," the statement continued. "The comments that were reported should not be directly attributed to The Princess of Wales. To be clear, there has been no change in our approach to sharing information about Her Royal Highness’s clothing." 

Fox News Digital reached out to Kensington Palace at the time.

KATE MIDDLETON FASHION POLICY SPARKS BACKLASH, FORCES KENSINGTON PALACE TO CLARIFY

Kate Middleton wearing a red dress and matching hat walking next to Prince William wearing a blue blazer and a purple tie.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William of Wales attend the celebrations for Commonwealth Day at Westminster Abbey on March 10, 2025, in London, England. (Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

Chard told Fox News Digital that there’s one other rule that hasn’t changed as Kate focuses on her health and future – the old motto of keep calm and carry on.

"Self-assured Princess Catherine has dedicated herself to a life of service, lighting up every public occasion with renewed purpose," said Chard. "Both Prince William and Princess Catherine have endured the hardest year of their lives due to Catherine’s ill health. However, they have emerged far stronger and focused, embracing their roles with clarity, energy, heart and tenacity."

Kate Middleton smiling wearing a blue coat and a black sweater

Royal experts told Fox News Digital that Kate Middleton is handling the pressures of being a future queen consort with grace. (Samir Hussein/WireImage)

"Compared to last year, future service feels like a breeze in the park for Princess Catherine," said Chard. "There is talk of mounting pressure on Princess Catherine’s shoulders as she ramps up her role as Queen Catherine. However, there is no particular worry weighing her down. Princess Catherine does not entertain anything trivial. She is… much loved and championed by all the key royal players."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

Trending