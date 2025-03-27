King Charles admitted to hospital after suffering temporary side effects from cancer treatment

King Charles III experienced temporary side effects from his ongoing cancer treatment that required a brief stay in the hospital for observation Thursday morning, Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

"Following scheduled and ongoing medical treatment for cancer this morning, The King experienced temporary side effects that required a short period of observation in hospital," the palace said.

The statement added, "His Majesty’s afternoon engagements were therefore postponed. His Majesty has now returned to Clarence House and as a precautionary measure, acting on medical advice, tomorrow’s diary programme will also be rescheduled. His Majesty would like to send his apologies to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result."