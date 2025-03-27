Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

King Charles III

King Charles admitted to hospital after suffering temporary side effects from cancer treatment

The British monarch, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2024, has since returned to Clarence House

Brie Stimson
Trump reveals letter from King Charles III Video

Trump reveals letter from King Charles III

President Donald Trump accepts invite for a second state visit to the United Kingdom.

King Charles III experienced temporary side effects from his ongoing cancer treatment that required a brief stay in the hospital for observation Thursday morning, Buckingham Palace said in a statement. 

"Following scheduled and ongoing medical treatment for cancer this morning, The King experienced temporary side effects that required a short period of observation in hospital," the palace said. 

King Charles in a uniform

King Charles III had a brief stay in the hospital due to his cancer treatment. He has now returned to Clarence House.  (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

The statement added, "His Majesty’s afternoon engagements were therefore postponed. His Majesty has now returned to Clarence House and as a precautionary measure, acting on medical advice, tomorrow’s diary programme will also be rescheduled. His Majesty would like to send his apologies to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result."

