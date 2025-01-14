Kate Middleton's cancer is 'in remission' as she remains 'focused' on recovery

Kate Middleton has announced that her cancer is in remission.

On Tuesday, the Princess of Wales – who shared her diagnosis in March – took to social media to share the big news.

"I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year," she wrote on X. "My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything."

"We couldn’t have asked for more," she continued. "The care and advice we have received throughout my time as a patient has been exceptional. In my new role as Joint Patron of The Royal Marsden, my hope is, that by supporting groundbreaking research and clinical excellence, as well as promoting patient and family wellbeing, we might save many more lives, and transform the experience of all those impacted by cancer."

"It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focused on recovery. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support."

During her visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital in London on Tuesday, Middleton – who will join her husband, Prince William, as joint royal patron of the Marsden – met with patients to offer her support.

"I wanted to come and show my support for the amazing work that's going on here and for those who are going through treatment and having such a hard time," she said, according to the Daily Mail.

While visiting with staff, she said, "You think treatment's finished, crack on with that… daily tasks, but that's still like a real challenge. And talking… the words totally disappear… understanding that as a patient, yes there are side effects around treatment, but actually there are more long-term side effects."

The 43-year-old royal announced she had been diagnosed with cancer in March, two months after she underwent planned abdominal surgery .

She returned for her first public engagement since Christmas Day 2023 in June 2024 for the Trooping the Colour parade.

In September, Kate announced she had finished her preventative chemotherapy, although she said her path to full recovery would be long, and that she would take it day by day.

"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment," she wrote. "The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."

"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," she shared. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything. This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved. Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus."

"Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," the princess continued. "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can. Despite all that has gone before I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life."

" William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time. Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling. To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright."

