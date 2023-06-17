Kate Middleton honors Princess Diana at King Charles’ Trooping the Colour

Kate Middleton is keeping the memory of Princess Diana close to her heart during King Charles III’s Trooping the Colour.

The Princess of Wales stunned in an elegant green coat dress with bejeweled embellishments.

While Kate made her first appearance at Trooping the Colour as the Princess of Wales, she came dressed to the occasion with her gold Cartier shamrock brooch and completed her look with diamond drop earrings that previously belonged to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana.

Princess Diana wore the diamond earrings during a royal event in 1995. She was photographed wearing a full-length sleeveless black evening dress while holding a bouquet of flowers.

During the Trooping of Colour, Princess Kate topped off her look with a matching green hat to go with her gorgeous ensemble.

As the Princess of Wales honored Princess Diana, her remarkable green outfit choice and shamrock brooch was a nod to her new colonelcy of the Irish Guards.

Last December, King Charles appointed Princess Kate to colonel of the Irish Guards. The title previously belonged to Prince William.

At the momentous Trooping of Colour event, the Princess of Wales rode in the royal carriage with her and Prince Williams’ three children — Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte — alongside Queen Consort Camilla.

Princess Kate was seen lovingly fixing Prince Louis’ tie in an adorable moment during the royal carriage ride.

Trooping the Colour, a ceremony marking the official birthday of King Charles III, celebrated a very special tradition for the first time in more than 30 years.

King Charles saddled up Saturday to participate in the annual Trooping the Colour as sovereign on horseback. This was the first time a reigning monarch had ridden in the parade since his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in 1986.

Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away in September. She was 96.

For the historic celebration, King Charles' event boasted over 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians for the royal tradition.

His Majesty took the Salute as Colonel in Chief of the seven regiments of the Household Division.

Prince William, Prince Edward, Princess Anne and members of the British royal family traveled by horse-drawn carriage or on horseback following Charles’ entrance.

The king led the procession to Buckingham Palace and took another salute from the dais.

The Trooping of Colour concluded with the royal family gathering out on the palace balcony. The Royal Air Force soared to the skies and performed a colorful flypast in a sweeping finale. There was also a 41-gun salute fired from nearby Green Park.