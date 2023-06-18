Expand / Collapse search
Royals
Published

Prince Louis goes viral again with hysterical antics on royal balcony for Trooping the Colour ceremony

Trooping the Colour ceremony is traditionally a birthday celebration for the reigning monarch, in this case, King Charles

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Prince Louis waves to the crowd at the Trooping the Colour parade Video

Prince Louis waves to the crowd at the Trooping the Colour parade

Raw video: Prince Louis seen waving to the crowd at the Trooping the Colour parade at Buckingham Palace.

He is small, but he is mighty. He is young, but wields power. He is Prince Louis and he has gone viral, once again.

The young royal, only 5, stole the stage after the Trooping the Colour ceremony on Saturday, where his grandfather King Charles saddled up for the illustrious occasion.

Prince Louis joined other members of the royal family, including his parents, The Prince and Princess of Wales, on the infamous balcony at Buckingham Palace after the festivities, and garnered massive attention for his antics, albeit a regular tradition now.

The young prince was pictured defiantly outstretching his arms, showing off two little fists, much to his parents suppressed amusement.

Prince Louis sticks his arms out in the air defiantly on the royal balcony after Trooping the Colour ceremony

Prince Louis defiantly stretched his arms on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Colour ceremony. (Max Mumby/Indigo)

CORONATION OF KING CHARLES: TOP 5 VIRAL MOMENTS

Prince William, in particular, tried to contain his laughter as his youngest son put on a show. Princess Catherine could not hide her glee. Second in line to the throne, Prince George, 9, also displayed a silly face on the balcony. Anne, Princess Royal, did not appear amused.

"Prince Louis’ balcony expressions are priceless," one user wrote to Twitter. 

"Prince Louis on the balcony will never not be funny," another person tweeted.

The Princess Royal stands beside Prince George, who display his own funny face, next to Prince Louis outstretching his arms and showing his fists, with Kate Middleton laughing behind her son, and Prince William trying to hold in a laugh, in front of Princess Charlotte

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton could barely contain their laughter when their youngest son, Louis, displayed his fists on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. Even Prince George made a silly face, too. (Victoria Jones/PA Images)

As the family prepared to say their goodbyes to the crowd beneath them, Prince Louis embraced his inner soldier, giving the crowd a very cute salute, much to his fathers chagrin.

Prince Louis holds his hair and starts to make a salute split Prince Louis salutes the crowd on the balcony of Buckingham Palace

As the family went back inside the palace, little Louis gave a salute to the crowd. (Max Mumby/Indigo )

Prince William tried to usher his son off the balcony as the king and queen went inside with Princess Charlotte, 8.

Prince William appeared to grab his son as he made a salute to the crowd as the king and queen entered Buckingham Palace. (Victoria Jones/PA Images)

This is not the first time Louis has gone viral for his silly faces and obstinacy. 

In May, at King Charles' Coronation, Louis was photographed looking bored en route to the ceremony. He was also photographed on the balcony of Buckingham Palace making additional funny faces.

Prince Louis in a chariot on his way to the Kings' coronation shows disdain in a funny scowl split Prince Louis yawns

On his way to the coronation, Prince Louis was caught making amusing faces to the crowd. (Samir Hussein/OLI SCARFF)

One year ago at the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee, Prince Louis was caught looking cross with his mother, Kate Middleton, putting his hand over her mouth. 

As the Princess of Wales tried to comfort her young son, the prince stuck out his tongue, much to her horror.

Prince Louis shushes his mother, by putting a hand over her mouth split he makes a funny face and sticks out his tongue

Prince Louis put his hand over his mother's face, as well as made a silly face at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in the Royal Box. (Max Mumby/Indigo)

PRINCE LOUIS, 4, GOES VIRAL AGAIN DURING QUEEN ELIZABETH'S PLATINUM JUBILEE PAGAENT

One of Prince Louis' most famous moments on the Buckingham Palace balcony took place during a flypast over Buckingham Palace, also during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, where the youngster looked frustrated and covered his ears.

Prince Louis shouts and covers his ears as there is a special flypast over Buckingham Palace in front of Queen Elizabeth for her Platinum Jubilee

Prince Louis looked outraged during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee when there was a flypast over Buckingham Palace. (DANIEL LEAL/AFP)

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

