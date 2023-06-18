Prince Louis goes viral again with hysterical antics on royal balcony for Trooping the Colour ceremony

He is small, but he is mighty. He is young, but wields power. He is Prince Louis and he has gone viral, once again.

The young royal, only 5, stole the stage after the Trooping the Colour ceremony on Saturday, where his grandfather King Charles saddled up for the illustrious occasion.

Prince Louis joined other members of the royal family, including his parents, The Prince and Princess of Wales, on the infamous balcony at Buckingham Palace after the festivities, and garnered massive attention for his antics, albeit a regular tradition now.

The young prince was pictured defiantly outstretching his arms, showing off two little fists, much to his parents suppressed amusement.

CORONATION OF KING CHARLES: TOP 5 VIRAL MOMENTS

Prince William, in particular, tried to contain his laughter as his youngest son put on a show. Princess Catherine could not hide her glee. Second in line to the throne, Prince George, 9, also displayed a silly face on the balcony. Anne, Princess Royal, did not appear amused.

"Prince Louis’ balcony expressions are priceless," one user wrote to Twitter.

"Prince Louis on the balcony will never not be funny," another person tweeted.

As the family prepared to say their goodbyes to the crowd beneath them, Prince Louis embraced his inner soldier, giving the crowd a very cute salute, much to his fathers chagrin.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Prince William tried to usher his son off the balcony as the king and queen went inside with Princess Charlotte, 8.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is not the first time Louis has gone viral for his silly faces and obstinacy.

In May, at King Charles' Coronation, Louis was photographed looking bored en route to the ceremony. He was also photographed on the balcony of Buckingham Palace making additional funny faces.

One year ago at the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee, Prince Louis was caught looking cross with his mother, Kate Middleton, putting his hand over her mouth.

As the Princess of Wales tried to comfort her young son, the prince stuck out his tongue, much to her horror.

PRINCE LOUIS, 4, GOES VIRAL AGAIN DURING QUEEN ELIZABETH'S PLATINUM JUBILEE PAGAENT

One of Prince Louis' most famous moments on the Buckingham Palace balcony took place during a flypast over Buckingham Palace, also during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, where the youngster looked frustrated and covered his ears.