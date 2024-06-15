Expand / Collapse search
Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton is 'the ultimate trooper' for appearing at royal ceremony amid cancer battle: expert

Trooping the Colour is an annual event celebrating the monarch's birthday

By Emily Trainham Fox News
Kate is the star of the royal crown, 'no two ways about it': Neil Sean Video

Kate is the star of the royal crown, 'no two ways about it': Neil Sean

Royal expert Neil Sean weighs in on Kate Middleton's first appearance since her cancer announcement in March and its impact on royal history.

Kate Middleton is putting on a brave face.

The Princess of Wales is currently battling cancer, but she still made her first public appearance in months to attend today's Trooping the Colour event. A royal expert who was in attendance shares details of Middleton's arrival, and how showing up to the ceremony makes her "the ultimate trooper."

"Catherine’s look was similar to Audrey Hepburn in ‘My Fair Lady,'" Kinsey Schofield, host of the "To Di For Daily" podcast, told Fox News Digital of Middleton's fashion for the event. She wore a white knee-length dress with navy details and a matching hat with white heels.

A photo of Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children

Prince George of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour on June 15, 2024, in London, England. (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

A photo of Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children

Prince William and Kate Middleton stood with their children on the balcony at Buckingham Palace. (Samir Hussein/WireImage)

"She was beautiful," she added. "One person in the crowd described her as porcelain. She was particularly engaged with the children in the carriage. The crowd roared when the King’s carriage approached and peaked when they realized that Catherine was close behind."

Schofield also said that as the family returned to Buckingham Palace in their carriage, "the rain came down so hard on the crowd that the family visibly reacted. The children definitely felt some sympathy!"

Princess Catherine with her children, Princess Charlotte and Prince George

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, arrives with Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales and Britain's Prince George of Wales to Horse Guards Parade for the King's Birthday Parade "Trooping the Colour" in London on June 15, 2024. (JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Princess Catherine of Wales

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, (R) arrives with Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, (L) and Britain's Prince George of Wales (C) to Buckingham Palace before the King's Birthday Parade "Trooping the Colour" in London on June 15, 2024. (HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)

She added, "There was likely a bump in attendance after Catherine’s announcement yesterday despite the rain."

"Catherine is a leader," Schofield told Fox News Digital, "and I feel saddened that she likely felt the need to show her face with speculation and misinformation continuing to spread online - especially in this weather! She is the ultimate trooper."

KATE MIDDLETON WILL NOT ‘RECEDE INTO THE SHADOWS,’ PLANS FULL RETURN TO ROYAL LIFE: EXPERT

Middleton's appearance at Trooping the Colour marks the first time the royal has attended an event since she revealed her cancer diagnosis in March. It's also her first public appearance since Christmas.

A photo of Prince William and Kate Middleton with their children and King Charles, Queen Camilla

Kate Middleton smiled at Queen Camilla while posing on the balcony. (Neil Mockford/GC Images)

Yesterday, she released a statement on social media, telling followers, "I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well. "

She continued, "My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home."

Princess Catherine of Wales

Kate Middleton was photographed inside a carriage. (Samir Hussein/WireImage)

The princess acknowledged that she is "not out of the woods yet," but said she w "looking forward" to today's event. She also said that she hopes to attend "a few public engagements over the summer."

She wrote, "I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal."

Trooping the Colour takes place in June each year to celebrate the monarch’s birthday, regardless of when their actual birthday is. The annual event highlights the ceremonial presentation of the military’s flags or "colours."

A photo of the royal family at Buckingham Palace

King Charles III (C-L) and Queen Camilla (C-R) stand with (L-R) Prince George, Prince William, Prince Louis, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Edward, Lady Louise Windsor and Princess Anne on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after attending the King's Birthday Parade "Trooping the Colour" in London on June 15, 2024.

"The very first Trooping the Colour, ironically, was instigated by King Charles II in the 1600s," Christopher Andersen, author of "The King," told Fox News Digital.

"But it wasn’t until Edward VII inherited the throne from his mother, Queen Victoria, in 1901 that they moved the date," Andersen explained. "King Charles III’s birthday is November… Well, King Edward’s birthday was also in November, and he didn’t like the weather then. So he said, ‘It’s much nicer to have a parade in June.’ And so, they moved the day to either the first week, the first Saturday in June, or the second Saturday in June. And it’s been that way ever since."

Kate Middleton in carriage

Kate Middleton rides in carriage at Trooping the Colour ceremony. (Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Middleton was photographed riding in a carriage to the event. Later, she was spotted on the balcony of the palace, posing for photos with husband Prince William, children Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as well as King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.

