Kate Middleton is 'the ultimate trooper' for appearing at royal ceremony amid cancer battle: expert

Kate Middleton is putting on a brave face.

The Princess of Wales is currently battling cancer, but she still made her first public appearance in months to attend today's Trooping the Colour event. A royal expert who was in attendance shares details of Middleton's arrival, and how showing up to the ceremony makes her "the ultimate trooper."

"Catherine’s look was similar to Audrey Hepburn in ‘My Fair Lady,'" Kinsey Schofield, host of the "To Di For Daily" podcast, told Fox News Digital of Middleton's fashion for the event. She wore a white knee-length dress with navy details and a matching hat with white heels.

"She was beautiful," she added. "One person in the crowd described her as porcelain. She was particularly engaged with the children in the carriage. The crowd roared when the King’s carriage approached and peaked when they realized that Catherine was close behind."

Schofield also said that as the family returned to Buckingham Palace in their carriage, "the rain came down so hard on the crowd that the family visibly reacted. The children definitely felt some sympathy!"

She added, "There was likely a bump in attendance after Catherine’s announcement yesterday despite the rain."

"Catherine is a leader," Schofield told Fox News Digital, "and I feel saddened that she likely felt the need to show her face with speculation and misinformation continuing to spread online - especially in this weather! She is the ultimate trooper."

Middleton's appearance at Trooping the Colour marks the first time the royal has attended an event since she revealed her cancer diagnosis in March. It's also her first public appearance since Christmas.

Yesterday, she released a statement on social media, telling followers, "I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well. "

She continued, "My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home."

The princess acknowledged that she is "not out of the woods yet," but said she w "looking forward" to today's event. She also said that she hopes to attend "a few public engagements over the summer."

She wrote, "I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal."

Trooping the Colour takes place in June each year to celebrate the monarch’s birthday, regardless of when their actual birthday is. The annual event highlights the ceremonial presentation of the military’s flags or "colours."

"The very first Trooping the Colour, ironically, was instigated by King Charles II in the 1600s," Christopher Andersen, author of "The King," told Fox News Digital.

"But it wasn’t until Edward VII inherited the throne from his mother, Queen Victoria, in 1901 that they moved the date," Andersen explained. "King Charles III’s birthday is November… Well, King Edward’s birthday was also in November, and he didn’t like the weather then. So he said, ‘It’s much nicer to have a parade in June.’ And so, they moved the day to either the first week, the first Saturday in June, or the second Saturday in June. And it’s been that way ever since."

Middleton was photographed riding in a carriage to the event. Later, she was spotted on the balcony of the palace, posing for photos with husband Prince William, children Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as well as King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.