©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Royal Families

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle excluded from Trooping the Colour as royals prepare to show united front: expert

King Charles continues cancer treatment but will join Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children at Trooping the Colour celebration

By Stephanie Nolasco , Ashley Papa Fox News
Published
King Charles can't get involved in Prince Harry's security woes: author Video

King Charles can't get involved in Prince Harry's security woes: author

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine and author of ‘My Mother and I,’ explains why the monarch is too exhausted to deal with his younger son’s ongoing court battle.

The British royal family is expected to put on a united front as they continue to "keep their distance" from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

King Charles III will once again ride in a carriage at Saturday’s Trooping the Colour, an annual event also known as the "King’s Birthday Parade" in London, People magazine reported.

The monarch, who is still in treatment for cancer, will be at the festivities alongside Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children, as well as Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Queen Camilla and other key figures.

KING CHARLES, PRINCE HARRY’S PAINFUL FEUD ‘DAMAGING’ MONARCH’S REIGN AS GUTTED SON REMAINS FURIOUS: EXPERT

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sitting together in a royal carriage in formal wear.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend Trooping the Colour at The Royal Horseguards in London on June 9, 2018. Meghan married the British prince in May of that year. (Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images)

"Continuity will prevail all while shining a brilliant spotlight on stability," British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital. "There will be a united front from the working senior royals with a rather deliberate distance from the Sussexes, who weren’t even invited for the third consecutive year, thereby avoiding unpleasant distractions."

For the festivities, Prince William is expected to ride horseback again this year alongside his aunt Princess Anne and uncle Prince Edward, People magazine reported. His wife, Kate Middleton, and their three children will ride in a carriage and appear with the king and Queen Camilla on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Princess Anne in formal uniform riding a horse.

Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh and Princess Anne, Princess Royal, King Charles's siblings, look on during Trooping the Colour on June 15, 2024. (Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

The king, 76, who was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in 2024, rode horseback on his first Trooping as sovereign in 2023. Charles became king in 2022 upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. England’s longest-reigning monarch was 96.

Prince George in a blue suit speaking to his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, in a green suit with a matching hat.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince George of Cambridge stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Platinum Pageant on June 5, 2022, in London. England's longest-reigning monarch died in September of that year. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"King Charles won’t ride on horseback, which has been a centuries-old custom for British monarchs, but will instead travel in a carriage alongside Queen Camilla," Fordwich explained. "His much-beloved mother set a precedent as she switched to carriage travel after 1986 due to her own advancing age."

Despite the king’s ongoing health challenges, Fordwich said the event will emphasize "royal resilience and the importance of tradition." The celebration also signifies hope and perseverance for the family.

King Charles inside a car wearing a red uniform

King Charles III was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in 2024. (Neil Mockford/Getty Images)

"King Charles’s cancer treatment is progressing well, and his schedule remains busy, which signals optimism about his health and reign," said Fordwich. "Courtiers are also preparing for his 80th birthday celebrations in just a few years from now."

King Charles wearing a military suit looking stern.

King Charles III won't ride horseback as he continues his cancer treatments. (Ben Stansall/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

It’s understood that only senior working royals are invited to Trooping the Colour. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, stepped back as senior royals in 2020, citing the unbearable intrusions of the British press and a lack of support from the palace. That year, they moved to California.

King Charles can't get involved in Prince Harry's security woes: author Video

Following their royal exit, the couple aired their grievances in interviews and documentaries. Harry’s tell-all 2023 memoir, "Spare," filled with private details and embarrassing revelations about the House of Windsor, made things worse.

Sources close to the 40-year-old previously told People magazine that the king won't respond to his letters or phone calls.

In May, Harry told the BBC that he’s ready to reconcile with his family, but the patriarch won’t speak with him.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in formal wear smiling and waving to a crowd from a carriage.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex ride by carriage down the Mall during Trooping The Colour in London on June 8, 2019. They made their royal exit in 2020. (Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

On Saturday — the same day as Trooping the Colour — Meghan was set to be honored at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County’s Night of Wonder gala. However, People magazine reported that the event has been postponed amid immigration protests in the city.

"The fact that Meghan was due to attend an event in Los Angeles at the Natural History Museum on the same day as Trooping the Colour is largely irrelevant," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Fox News Digital. "It has now been postponed due to the tensions in the area."

Princess Charlotte smiles in a navy dress at the Trooping the Colour ceremony inside her carriage

The royal children are expected to charm the crowds this weekend. (Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

"Interest in what the Sussexes get up to is likely to be minimal, and they will not be missed from the event by the royal family, who know they cannot be trusted," he claimed.

Meghan Markle appearing downcast during a royal engagement

Meghan Markle was supposed to be honored in Los Angeles on Saturday, but the event has been postponed due to the immigration protests. (NDZ/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to Archewell, which handles the offices of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for comment.

In 2024, People magazine confirmed that the couple weren't invited to the annual celebration. According to the outlet, they were also not invited to the event in 2023. They attended Trooping the Colour together in 2018 one month after their wedding and then again in 2019, weeks after welcoming their first child, Prince Archie.

A young Kate Middleton and Prince William on the palace balcony.

Kate Middleton and Prince William share a light moment on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London on June 11, 2011. (Reuters)

In 2020 and 2021, Trooping the Colour was significantly scaled down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kate Middleton wearing a green hat

Catherine, Princess of Wales is seen during Trooping the Colour in London on June 17, 2023. (Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

In 2022, Meghan and Harry attended a special Trooping the Colour that coincided with the queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, marking her 70 years on the throne. They did not join the royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

According to the royal family's website, Trooping the Colour has marked the official birthday of the British sovereign for over 260 years. It features over 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians. It ends with an RAF fly-past, which is watched by the royal family.

Queen Elizabeth in a red coat riding a black horse

A young Queen Elizabeth rides on horseback at Trooping the Colour. (Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

"It is ironic that the two senior members of the royal family who have seen action, Harry and [his uncle Prince] Andrew, are no longer working royals and cannot wear uniform," said Fitzwilliams.

Prince Andrew looking serious in a suit

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, stepped back as a senior royal due to his controversial ties to Jeffrey Epstein in 2019. (Steve Parsons/Getty Images)

Still, there is plenty to look forward to, he stressed.

"Last year, Catherine attended during the period she was undergoing treatment for cancer," he said. "She looked stunning in an outfit which paid tribute to Cecil Beaton’s creations in ‘My Fair Lady.’ She is certain to attend this year. Interest in Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who will undoubtedly appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony, will be enormous as ever."

Kate Middleton wearing a light blue dress and a matching hat standing in front of Meghan Markle wearing a powder pink dress and a matching hat.

Meghan Markle (seen here at 2018's Trooping the Colour with Kate Middleton, left) and her husband Prince Harry stepped back as senior royals in 2020. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital that he hopes the king will continue to prioritize his health. It’s noted that the palace has given infrequent updates about his diagnosis.

King Charles III in a red formal suit next to a horse

King Charles III is seen arriving at Trooping the Colour on June 15, 2024. (Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images)

"The family will rally round as always, but, personally, I wish Charles would stop pushing himself so hard to carry on his ceremonial duties," said Turner. "The whole country would breathe a sigh of relief if he relaxed more. He has nothing to prove and the people of Britain are right behind him.

"No doubt Charles would ideally love to have Harry and Meghan back in the U.K. and Andrew without the dishonor he has brought to the royal family. But, he can only publicly play the cards he has been dealt with in life."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle greet a large group of fans outside Windsor Castle after the death of the Queen

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reside in California with their two young children. (Mark Kerrison/In Pictures/Getty Images)

Sources previously told People magazine that many believe Charles should make the first move in reconnecting with Harry. However, there is hesitation. William, heir to the British throne, reportedly has no desire to extend an olive branch, while Camilla keeps her distance.

An aerial view of Trooping the Colour

Trooping the Colour is a traditional parade held to mark the British Sovereign's official birthday. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Royal experts claimed to Fox News Digital that William and Harry are not on speaking terms.

"The underlying issue is trust," royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith told the outlet. "The king and William don’t trust Harry and Meghan with any kind of confidential conversation."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

