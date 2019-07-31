Kanye West told Nicki Minaj he's now a 'born-again Christian'

Kanye West shocked Hollywood when he donned a MAGA hat in support of President Trump but something he told a fellow rapper is surprising people once again: He's now a born-again Christian.

Nicki Minaj, while hosting "Queen Radio" on Apple Music, said West told her he turned to God after being hospitalized and diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2016. She made the announcement during a discussion about faith in the entertainment industry with special guest Chance The Rapper, who recently went on a sabbatical to "learn the Word of God."

"Sometimes in the music business, we think that other artists don’t believe in God or aren’t spiritual as we are...then when you find people, because I was just with Kanye, and he told me he's a born-again Christian now," the female rapper said.

West, who recently asked Trump to bail out A$AP Rocky in Sweden, has been hosting church services weekly, dubbed "Sunday Service," inviting pastors like Rich Wilkerson, Jr., who married West and Kim Kardashian in 2014, to give a sermon. He's also been collaborating with several artists to remix and sing worship songs.

Minaj said she could see the change in West during a recent interaction they had.

"Like, my first instinct was, 'I'm so proud of you,' because I could see there's a peace that he has now that just surpasses everything," she said. "And that's what I find God gives you, and I love when I see men that are man enough to embrace God."

Then Minaj took her listeners to church, recounting an experience she had with an atheist.

“To everybody listening, if you have a man that says he don’t believe in God. One time somebody told me this, that, ‘I don’t believe in God,’ and it scared the living hell out of me,” she said. “I ran like there was no tomorrow. So I just want to say, because a man needs a strong woman in his life, like whether that woman is praying or meditating or just supporting you or giving you those talks, people don’t understand how far that goes for men.”

She added: "Cause men are dumb, Chance. Y'all know you are mad dumb."

Chance responded by pointing out how his wife, Kirsten Corley, "saved his life" by abstaining from sex, something he touched on in his new album "The Big Day."

“I need you to hear one song on my album that has my best verse that I have written in my life,” he told Minaj. “It’s called 'We Go High.' I explain that my wife literally saved my life by becoming celibate and going and getting baptized.”

He added: "And it changed her life, obviously, but we're talking about me. It changed my life for real and now I know exactly where my strength comes from, and this is all after I proclaimed I love Jesus and stuff."

Chance admitted that when his wife took him back it changed his life and that he's happier than he's ever been and knows he has to turn to God.

"Amen and amen," Minaj concluded. "Let the church say amen."