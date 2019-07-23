Celebrity pastor reveals what Kanye's Sunday Service is all about: 'Coolest church service I've ever been to'

Pastor Rich Wilkerson, Jr. made it very clear this week what Kanye West's "Sunday Service" is all about. It's "not a concert," he said.

The Miami Vous Church pastor who married West and Kim Kardashian in 2014 preached to the crowd gathered on a mountain outside Los Angeles. There has been growing buzz about the weekly gatherings since West held a service at Coachella.

“If you’re new to Sunday Service, we just want to let you know we’re so glad you’re here," Wilkerson said atop a boulder in the 11-minute video he posted on Instagram. "You are welcome to be here, but you should probably know that this is not a concert, this is not a performance, but rather an old-fashioned worship service of Jesus Christ.

He later added: "This is the coolest church service I've ever been to, and I've been to a lot."

Wilkerson clarified that it wasn't a "vibe" or "energy" that those gathered were feeling, but rather the "tangible presence of a living God."

In town for Pastor Chad Veach's ZOE conference, Wilkerson preached from a passage of Scripture that makes it clear Jesus is the only way to heaven.

He read, in part: "Jesus answered, 'I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.'"

Wilkerson, who recently posted a photo with "brother" Justin Bieber, addressed people who say the passage is polarizing, accusing Jesus of being "exclusive."

"I would ask is He being exclusive or is He just being specific?" the celebrity pastor said, offering an example that if someone wanted to get to his home in Miami from Key West they would need to take I-95.

"He's saying I want to be so specific with you because I love you so much," Wilkerson said. "and I am for you. I want to give you clear-cut directions. I am the greatest GPS you could ever have...He is a constant companion."

Kourtney Kardashian, in attendance on Sunday, posted a photo with Wilkerson, Hillsong pastor Carl Lentz, and Bieber's Drew House co-creator, Ryan Good, with a caption referencing Sunday's message: "check your circle."

Wilkerson ended with a call for salvation.

"He's not mad at you, He's madly in love with you," he said. "Jesus didn't come to make bad people good. Get a new narrative. It's way bigger than that. He came to make dead people alive in Him...God is here and He loves you."