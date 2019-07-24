Singapore's richest man says 'missing piece was God through Jesus Christ'

The wealthiest billionaire in Singapore said he values his relationship with Jesus Christ more than anything else after years of searching.

Philip Ng and his brother, Robert, are worth $12.1 billion for their control of Far East Organization, Singapore's largest private landlord and property developer, according to Forbes.

“What I've discovered is that all of us are broken,” Ng said in a video posted last year by Matthew Yao on Instagram. “We all have a missing piece, and for me, I discovered that the missing piece was God through Jesus Christ.”

Ng sat down with Yao, a young entrepreneur who counts the billionaire as a mentor, and told him what he wished he knew when he was Yao's age.

"I was always in search for a better life, a better purpose, a better me, a better everything. I was just looking at all the wrong things, but when I realized there is no better me or better things without Jesus," Ng said. "Then it all snapped into place. Maybe we have to look deeper. I treasure (my faith) more than anything so I just wish for everyone to have that peace and joy. It sure beats a lot of money and material things that you may have."

Yao pointed out, in his post on social media, movies like "Crazy Rich Asians," which largely takes place in Singapore, "glorifying wealth, exuberance, and excess and Hollywood media polluting our minds with B.S., we are too easily sidetracked and too easily derailed from the truth and what is important in this life."

The 20-year-old business owner shared about how he went from getting arrested by police and kicked out of school at 15 to where he is today.

"God can change anyone," he said. "He can take you to places you never thought you would go. He can make things possible even when EVERYONE is against you."

