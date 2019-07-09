Jordyn Woods, Tristan Thompson had 'situations' before Khloé Kardashian cheating scandal, Larsa Pippen says

Khloé Kardashian's close friend, Larsa Pippen, claims that Kardashian's ex, Tristan Thompson, had prior "situations" with Jordyn Woods before their cheating scandal made headlines.

The estranged wife of NBA star Scottie Pippen told the Hollywood Unlocked podcast that she called Khloé's famous sisters to discuss her hunches about Woods, 21, and Thompson, 28, but that her warnings fell on mostly deaf ears.

“I called Kim. She didn’t believe me — she was like, ‘No way. There’s no way,’ ” Pippen revealed. “Then we called Kourtney and Kourtney was like, ‘Yeah, I believe it.'”

Pippen explained that Kourtney believed her "because there were other situations where [Woods and Thompson] were in the same room together and it was like, a weird feeling. And Kourtney was in that room.”

Thompson and Woods were accused of hooking up in February at a party.

Woods — makeup maven Kylie Jenner's now-erstwhile roommate and best friend — said that Thompson had kissed her goodbye, but denied any infidelity.

In May, Khloé admitted her split from Thompson was "still raw," but that she was focusing on her and Thompson's daughter, 1-year-old True.

In June, the "Revenge Body" star denied that Thompson cheated on his ex (and mother to his other child) with her.