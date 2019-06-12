Khloé Kardashian denies Tristan Thompson cheated on pregnant ex with her

Khloé Kardashian is speaking her “truth” amid accusations that Tristan Thompson cheated on ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig with the reality star while Craig was pregnant with the NBA star’s child.

“I’m disappointed that I even feel the need to post this..but I need to say my truth,” Kardashian, 34, wrote on Instagram Tuesday. “Take it as you will.”

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star then explained she and Thompson, 28, were set up on a blind date by a mutual friend, and it wasn’t until a few dates later that she learned Craig, 27, was expecting a child with Thompson at the same time.

“Obviously, I was reluctant about us continuing to date or start a relationship,” Kardashian admitted, adding that Thompson took the necessary steps to make her feel comfortable dating him and “pleaded” that his relationship with Craig was over long before.

She continued, “He had me talk with his most inner circle. He showed me physical proof (correspondence between the two) and had me on calls with his lawyers to prove his point. His best friends, business associates and even his mother told me, him and his ex were broken up before we met.”

Kardashian also apologized, saying, “I’m sorry for any pain that has been created either way. No woman deserves to go through anything like this!”

Fans still criticized the reality star, with one person commenting, “If you have to go through all of that to figure out if he’s single he’s not single sis. You wanted to believe your truth so bad that you ignore the actual truth.”

Kardashian, who shares 1-year-old daughter, True, with Thompson, received criticism for her reaction to Thompson’s latest cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner‘s former best friend Jordyn Woods in February.

She first lashed out at Woods, 21, for “lying” about details of the tryst, but later admitted that Thompson was to blame, saying, “I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have.”

Craig, who welcomed son Prince around the same time Kardashian and Thompson made their relationship official, took the high road during the peak of the scandal.

She wrote on Instagram, “If you respect yourself and you respect others, you would never make light of the misfortune of anyone, nor would you feel indemnified when it comes at the expense of others. Wishing peace for everyone.”

