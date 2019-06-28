Jordyn woods fires back at rumors Kylie Jenner supported her financially

Jordyn Woods is out to prove she’s more than Kylie Jenner‘s (former) best friend.

On Sunday’s episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Kim Kardashian made the claim that sister Kylie financially supported Woods and her family.

“Kylie, [Woods] provides for her whole family off of what you have given her,” she said in the episode that addressed the Woods/Tristan Thompson cheating scandal, “and the disrespect of, just, like, she has to know that there’s a problem.”

JORDYN WOODS ANNOUNCES NEW FASHION PARTNERSHIP AFTER 'KARDASHIANS' AIR SCANDAL

Woods disputed Kim’s comments and said she earned everything herself.

“I definitely work very hard for a lot of the things that I have, and as you can see, I’m out here hustling, and I’ve always been working,” Woods, who earlier this year launched an eyelash line and just announced a new collaboration with boohoo, told “Entertainment Tonight.”

KHLOE KARDASHIAN SLAMS JORDYN WOODS FOR 'LYING' AFTER SHE BREAKS SILENCE ON ALLEGED TRISTAN CHEATING SCANDAL

“I started modeling when I was 18,” the now-21-year-old said, “and you know, I work hard.”

Woods announced her boohoo line a day after the “KUWTK” scandal episode aired, which resulted in an outpour of support by those still #TeamJordyn.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“That’s right! Build your OWN damn brand sis! There is a legacy with YOUR name on it! No more standing in the shadow of anyone!” wrote one follower.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.