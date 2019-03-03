Khloe Kardashian blames Tristan Thompson, not Jordyn Woods, for breaking up family

Khloe Kardashian said ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson is to blame for breaking up her family a day after she slammed Jordyn Woods and claimed she was responsible for her failed relationship.

Kardashian, 34, tweeted Saturday she’s had an “awful week” following news of Thompson’s alleged infidelity involving Woods, who was also Kylie Jenner's best friend, were made public.

“This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have. Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time,” Kardashian said in a series of tweets.

“What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault,” she added.

Kardashian said she has to “move on” with her life following her breakup with the NBA player, who she shares 10-month-old daughter True Thompson.

“I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True,” Kardashian tweeted.

Woods appeared in an episode of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook show “Red Table Talk” on Friday and admitted Thompson had kissed her, but denied having sex and giving the athlete a lap dance. She also said she “shouldn’t even have been” at Thompson’s house that night.

"Never once was I giving him a lap dance, making out with him, sitting all over him," Woods told Smith. "We're all together, we're in a group. Never once did we leave the public area [to] go to a bedroom, to a bathroom. We're all in plain sight."

“It was like a kiss on the lips, but no tongue kiss, no making out,” she said about the kiss Thompson gave her when she left his house the next morning. “Nothing. But I don’t think that he’s wrong either, because I allowed myself to be in that position. And when alcohol’s involved, people make dumb moves or people get caught up in the moment.”

Woods said she wasn’t a “homewrecker.”

“I know I’m not the reason Tristan and Khloé aren’t together,” Woods said.

Shortly after the episode was released, “Good American” founder took to Twitter to slam Woods and claimed she was a liar.

“Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!” Kardashian tweeted.

She then said Thompson was “equally to blame” for the scandal.

“Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child. Regardless of what he does to me I won’t do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired, then yes I would address him publicly as well,” the reality star said.

Kardashian also unfollowed Thompson on social media.

Khloe Kardashian and Thompson nearly called it quits last year after the Cleveland Cavaliers player made headlines in April for his alleged infidelity while the reality star was pregnant with their first child.

Kardashian, who gave birth to daughter True days after those reports, ultimately forgave Thompson then, but officially ended their relationship last week after learning about the most recent incident.