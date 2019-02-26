Khloe Kardashian tweets gratitude to fans amid Tristan Thompson cheating allegations

Khloe Kardashian took to Twitter Tuesday to thank her followers and offer them a word of advice, a week after NBA player Tristan Thompson was accused of being unfaithful to her with Jordyn Woods.

While the reality star did not address the alleged infidelity directly, she did tweet her gratitude to fans for their support.

“Hi loves, wanted you to know that I appreciate you! I’ve been reading your kind words and they really are a blessing to me. I love you! Thank you Thank you!” Kardashian wrote. “I’ll be back when I’m in the mood to chat with you all. Until then remember to be kind to one another.”

Kardashian and Thompson went their separate ways after his cheating accusations surfaced last week, E! News reported at the time. Woods is best friends with the reality star’s sister, Kylie Jenner.

Since then, Kardashian apparently deleted a slew of photos of Thompson from her Instagram.

The pair had daughter, True, together last April as reports emerged accusing Thompson of cheating on Kardashian in the days before she went into labor.

