Miley Cryus stuns Jonas Brothers with question about their purity rings

The Jonas Brothers were left speechless during a radio interview after their friend and fellow musician Miley Cyrus asked them a very personal question.

Cyrus, who formerly dated Nick Jonas, 28, prerecorded a question about the brothers' purity rings, which they wore to symbolize their intent to stay virgins until marriage, at the beginning of their careers.

"Did it feel good finally taking off your purity rings?" she asked on London's radio show Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp on Wednesday.

Joe Jonas, 29, laughed and answered: "Yeah!" He just married "Game of Thrones" actress Sophie Turner in a shotgun Las Vegas ceremony earlier in May.

Meanwhile, Nick exchanged vows with actress Priyanka Chopra in an extravagant wedding which took place in India in December 2018. And Kevin Jonas, 31, married Danielle Jonas back in 2009 in a castle on Long Island. They share two daughters: Alena, 5, and Valentina, 2.

During a recent appearanace on James Corden's "Carpool Karaoke," Joe explained, "The purity rings [symbolized the decision] to wait for the right person when the time was right."

"We grew up in a church, and our dad was the pastor, so it just kind of became natural for everyone we grew up with to do this, and to get one," he added.

Joe then confessed when he started seriously dating women, the promise to stay a virgin became a little more difficult -- "When you're about 15, 16 and you start dating, you go 'Wait a minute, what did I say I was going to do? What did I promise to do?'"

The Jonas Brothers' new album, "Happiness Begins," drops on June 7.