Sophie Turner's flirty comment on Joe Jonas' magazine picture drives fans wild

“Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner isn't shy when it comes to sharing her affection for husband Joe Jonas.

Turner, who plays Sansa Stark on the HBO hit series, was quick to comment on Jonas’ photo from a recent Paper magazine photo shoot. The Jonas Brothers – Kevin, Joe and Nick – recently graced the magazine’s cover. The retro-looking photos appeared to be a play on nostalgia, as the brothers talked to Paper about how they’ve evolved as artists over the years.

“Everyone: “You play jazz flute?” Me: “I dabble...” #PAPERPictureDay,” Jonas, 29, posted on Instagram alongside the image, which shows him wear a white vest and posing with a flute. The quote was apparently a reference from the movie “Anchorman."

“Daddy,” wrote Turner in response. Turner's comment received more than 7,000 likes and dozens of replies.

“I was thinking the same thing," a fan agreed.

"They are goals," another added, referring to the newlyweds.

"The jazz flute is what got u didn't it," a third joked.

“Ha, that vest is fresh!” a user added.

Jonas and Turner wed in Las Vegas earlier this month. Following the impromptu ceremony, actress Priyanka Chopra, who is married to Nick Jonas, spilled the details from the wedding, which occurred just after the Jonas Brothers, Turner, Chopra and Kevin Jonas’ wife Danielle Jonas attended the Billboard Music Awards. The three brothers, who only recently announced they were reuniting as a band, performed at the awards show as well.

“It was so fun, so ‘Jophie’ — I call them 'Jophie,'” she told Access. “And they are going to have this amazing, beautiful wedding, obviously.” (The two are reportedly having a larger ceremony in Europe this summer, but married in the States for legal purposes, per People.)