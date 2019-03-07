Nick Jonas says Jonas Brothers ‘spent a year basically doing therapy’ before getting back together

Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas — the “Jonas Brothers” — apparently had to work out some issues before reuniting, Nick Jonas said this week.

Speaking on Monday’s “The Late Late Show” with James Corden, the youngest member of the trio said he and his two older brothers Kevin and Joe “literally spent a year basically doing therapy” before getting back together.

In addition to “working through some things,” the three also used the time to figure “out what this chapter would look like,” Nick said.

“We’ve had to be really open and honest. There are things in the past that bothered us from time to time, even in our performances that we would do,” he added.

Nick then explained how filming their not-yet-released documentary on Amazon inspired the brothers to get back together.

“About a year and a half ago, we started filming a documentary… [that] tracks kind of our childhood into our time in the band, and it was gonna be a story about where we are today," Nick said. "With separate lives, doing separate things — Joe with DNCE, me with my solo stuff."

But, during filming, Nick said the siblings "started to realize that there was a magic that we felt like we were missing.”

“So the process was basically just, 'Why don't we give this another shot?'" he added.

Following a six-year hiatus, the brothers reunited and recently released their new hit song “Sucker” — their first single since 2013, according to USA Today.