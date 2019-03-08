Nick Jonas says he was ‘done’ with multiple ceremonies to Priyanka Chopra after looking at pricey bill

One marriage ceremony was apparently more than enough for singer Nick Jonas.

The youngest member of the “Jonas Brothers” revealed during a new episode of “Carpool Karaoke” with James Corden that he was “done” with his multiple wedding ceremonies to actress Priyanka Chopra.

NICK JONAS SAYS JONAS BROTHERS ‘SPENT A YEAR BASICALLY DOING THERAPY’ BEFORE GETTING BACK TOGETHER

During the episode, Jonas -- along with brothers Kevin and Joe -- were hooked up to a lie detector. At one point, Corden asked Nick:

“Was there a point during your many weddings that you thought, ‘I’m done with these weddings?'”

“Yes,” he said, as the lie detector confirmed the statement to be true.

“It was when I looked at the bill!” he added with a laugh.

The eldest of the trio, Kevin, was also drilled by Corden. The comedian asked Kevin if there was any point during his brother's nuptials that he wondered “How much longer is this going to be?”

Kevin Jonas, 31, also said “Yes.” The lie detector also confirmed this to be true.

Nick Jonas, 26, and Chopra, 36, wed in December, celebrating the milestone with two weddings -- a Christian wedding in the U.S., and a Hindu wedding in India. Additionally, the couple had pre-wedding rituals in India that lasted for two days, Chopra told Corden separately during an appearance on “The Late Late Show” in February.

Following a six-year hiatus, the brothers reunited and recently released their new hit song “Sucker” — their first single since 2013, according to USA Today.

NICK JONAS PRAISES MILEY CYRUS’ MUSICAL TALENT IN NEW INTERVIEW: ‘SHE’S A REAL SINGER’

Nick also revealed this week that he and his two older brothers “literally spent a year basically doing therapy” before getting back together.

“We’ve had to be really open and honest. There are things in the past that bothered us from time to time, even in our performances that we would do,” he said Monday.